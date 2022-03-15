Garden of dreams: This £550k Inverness home has its own woodland walk and garden room

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With its very own woodland walk, vegetable patch and a garden room for alfresco drinks, Speybank brings a breath of fresh air to the property market.

Taking pride of place in Inverness’s Crown Drive, this detached two-and-a-half-storey Victorian home is just as impressive inside as it is outside with seven bedrooms, a plethora of period features and even an at-home library in the form of a built-in bookcase.

Woodland garden walk

Rooted in love, Donald and Isabelle MacKenzie say it will be with a heavy heart that they leave their wonderful home – and its incredible views of the Black Isle – behind as they prepare to downsize.

Attracted by the spacious house and sprawling garden, the couple, who have four sons and a beloved border terrier, never looked back after re-locating to Speybank from London 20 years ago.

“What first attracted us to the property was the spaciousness of the house and garden, especially after having a garden the size of a postage stamp in London,” said Isabelle.

“We fell in love with the house, its beautiful and unique craftsmanship and how it was built.”

Steeped in history

The house dates back to 1897, and the fact that Isabelle and Donald are only the third owners of this stunning home speaks volumes about how special it is.

“The house was originally built for the family that owned the Macpherson Sporting Shop,” said Isabelle.

“Then it was a manse from the 1930s until we bought it in 2001.”

Bay windows and ceiling roses

Looking at the house from the outside, it’s easy to see why the couple instantly fell in love with the property, with its beautiful brickwork and bay windows enticing you inside.

First impressions are excellent as a pretty vestibule complete with striking geometric floor tiles opens up into a large hallway.

Elegant lounge

From here, there is a spacious lounge brimming with character courtesy of an attractive bay window, multi-fuel burning stove, an original carved wooden mantelpiece and period features.

And staying in is certainly the new going out as this property boasts a superb dining room with a large bay window, a multi-fuel burner, as well as an alcove with storage.

Isabelle and Donald have added their own touch to the property without taking away its character.

“What improvements didn’t we do?” said Isabelle.

“Over the years, we’ve installed a new heating system, built the terrace, terraced the lower garden, moved the kitchen, built a decked area, added two shower rooms and removed acres of woodchip wallpaper.

“Also, you’re never caught short in our house as there are five toilets.”

Top of the range kitchen

Growing families are well catered for in the food department as the kitchen is not only spacious but has also been kitted out with a range of top-quality storage units and integrated appliances.

Over the years, the couple say their charming home has played host to many parties.

“The magnificent staircase is renowned for photograph sessions of gatherings,” said Isabelle.

“We’ve also had open-air theatre and fundraising events – we’ve entertained a lot of folks.

“We also had 120 people at a barbecue. So this is a property to live, work and play in.”

Horticultural haven

On the second floor, there are a further two bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven complete with a large decking area at the back with tree-top views.

Steps lead down to a paved patio area where there is a cellar, storage space under the decking area and a bicycle enclosure.

Garden enthusiasts will think they are dreaming when they set eyes on the vegetable garden, greenhouse and potting shed with power and light.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a sloped back garden with its very own woodland walk and seating area which leads to a private lawn with summerhouse and garden shed.

“We’ve enjoyed the space, the garden and the close proximity to town, schools, restaurants, sports and other activities as well as good train, bus and airport links,” said Isabelle.

Stunning views

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to potential buyers, Isabelle said: “The beautiful architecture that is not easily found nowadays, the garden and the views across the Moray Firth,” said Isabelle.

“It is like being in the countryside but within walking distance to town.

“Also the flexibility of the space is sure to appeal and the potential for having folk to stay.”

As they begin to start a new chapter in their lives, the couple say they will miss everything about their home.

“We’ll miss the views out across the Black Isle and the closeness to town and our neighbourhood.”

To book a viewing

Speybank, 52, Crown Drive, Inverness, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Harper Macleod on 01463 795006 or check out the property online.