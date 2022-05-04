Are you ready to downsize? Five ways to make it easier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Are you ready to downsize? Five ways to make it easier

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 11:46 am
Moving home is exciting but also stressful if you're not properly prepared.
Moving home is exciting but also stressful if you're not properly prepared.

The race for space with buyers seeking out bigger properties to work from home could be slowing as more and more people return to offices.

Research has shown a huge increase in internet searches for downsizing in March which coincides with a particularly popular time of the year to move house.

While spring is a good time to move, relocating can be overwhelming and transporting a family, pets and possessions can feel like a huge challenge.

Working from home may mean a lot more paperwork taking over the house, which will be exacerbated in a smaller space.

Downsizing means having less space and that means less stuff, so what once fitted easily into a four-bedroom townhouse will make living space tight in a two-bedroom bungalow for example.

Trends

Data from Google Trends showed a 1,570% increase in searches for downsizing between mid-February and mid-March this year.

But while buyers prepare to downsize, the decluttering attached with it can be emotionally and physically tiring and the NHS lists moving as one of life’s most stressful events.

Donating belongings you no longer use or want could help you and a worthy cause.

Speaking on the sentimental aspect of decluttering, Clare Parrack, from the UK Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers, said that while most of us cite lack of time as the reason we don’t declutter, the real reason may be more deep-seated.

“There’s a large psychological component. Clutter is about postponed decisions. And, of course, the longer you put it off, the harder it gets,” said Clare.

Retirement property experts McCarthy Stone and removal company Bishop’s Move teamed up to share advice on making the moving process as stress-free as possible.

Top tips

1. Declutter

Spend a few hours at a time decluttering and stick to one room, drawer or wardrobe to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Start with rooms you use the least, like the spare bedroom, and leave the well-used kitchen until last. Tackling clutter on surfaces or the floor will give you more space to work.

Richard Hohler, general manager at Bishop’s Move, suggested asking friends or family to help you decide what to throw or keep.

He said: “They’ll have less sentimental attachment to items, so can encourage you to downsize more effectively.”

Getting packed properly will save a lot of time and energy at the other end.

2. Give belongings a new home

Donating unwanted goods is a sustainable choice and some charities offer collection services. According to children’s charity Barnardo’s, decluttering will also help up to 18,000 disadvantaged families in 2022.

3. Prepping your belongings

When packing, mark what room you want items to be delivered to at your new home with a sticker to make unpacking easier.

Richard suggested making a detailed floor plan of your new home, measuring large items to be sure they will fit and not look out of place.

He added: “Keep essential documentation separate with your mobile and charger.”

Pets and moving house don’t work well together, so make a plan for them ahead of time.

4. Get help

Professionals are experienced in packing, handling and loading delicate and heavy items, and can arrange for handymen or electricians to dismantle wardrobes and beds, or safely disconnect light fittings or appliances.

5. Leaving your current property

The property chain is often the biggest obstacle when moving and communication between all parties is key, but Richard said there are options for affordable storage solutions in the interim period if such an issue arises.

He also suggested making the move smoother for the new owners, leaving notes and instructions about utilities or what day the bins need to go out.

Read more…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]