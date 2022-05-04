Are you ready to downsize? Five ways to make it easier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The race for space with buyers seeking out bigger properties to work from home could be slowing as more and more people return to offices.

Research has shown a huge increase in internet searches for downsizing in March which coincides with a particularly popular time of the year to move house.

While spring is a good time to move, relocating can be overwhelming and transporting a family, pets and possessions can feel like a huge challenge.

Downsizing means having less space and that means less stuff, so what once fitted easily into a four-bedroom townhouse will make living space tight in a two-bedroom bungalow for example.

Trends

Data from Google Trends showed a 1,570% increase in searches for downsizing between mid-February and mid-March this year.

But while buyers prepare to downsize, the decluttering attached with it can be emotionally and physically tiring and the NHS lists moving as one of life’s most stressful events.

Speaking on the sentimental aspect of decluttering, Clare Parrack, from the UK Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers, said that while most of us cite lack of time as the reason we don’t declutter, the real reason may be more deep-seated.

“There’s a large psychological component. Clutter is about postponed decisions. And, of course, the longer you put it off, the harder it gets,” said Clare.

Retirement property experts McCarthy Stone and removal company Bishop’s Move teamed up to share advice on making the moving process as stress-free as possible.

Top tips

1. Declutter

Spend a few hours at a time decluttering and stick to one room, drawer or wardrobe to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Start with rooms you use the least, like the spare bedroom, and leave the well-used kitchen until last. Tackling clutter on surfaces or the floor will give you more space to work.

Richard Hohler, general manager at Bishop’s Move, suggested asking friends or family to help you decide what to throw or keep.

He said: “They’ll have less sentimental attachment to items, so can encourage you to downsize more effectively.”

2. Give belongings a new home

Donating unwanted goods is a sustainable choice and some charities offer collection services. According to children’s charity Barnardo’s, decluttering will also help up to 18,000 disadvantaged families in 2022.

3. Prepping your belongings

When packing, mark what room you want items to be delivered to at your new home with a sticker to make unpacking easier.

Richard suggested making a detailed floor plan of your new home, measuring large items to be sure they will fit and not look out of place.

He added: “Keep essential documentation separate with your mobile and charger.”

4. Get help

Professionals are experienced in packing, handling and loading delicate and heavy items, and can arrange for handymen or electricians to dismantle wardrobes and beds, or safely disconnect light fittings or appliances.

5. Leaving your current property

The property chain is often the biggest obstacle when moving and communication between all parties is key, but Richard said there are options for affordable storage solutions in the interim period if such an issue arises.

He also suggested making the move smoother for the new owners, leaving notes and instructions about utilities or what day the bins need to go out.

