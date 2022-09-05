£10.5 million price tag for Scottish estate twice the size of Gibraltar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£10.5 million price tag for Scottish estate twice the size of Gibraltar

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 5, 2022, 6:06 pm
The Tayvallich Estate in Argyll is for sale as a whole for £10.465 million or as 13 separate lots.
The Tayvallich Estate in Argyll is for sale as a whole for £10.465 million or as 13 separate lots.

A Scottish estate that is twice the size of Gibraltar has gone up for sale for the first time in 70 years.

The Tayvallich Estate in Lochgilphead, Argyll, is on the market as a whole for £10.465 million or in 13 lots with Strutt & Parker.

The 3,380-acre mixed-use coastal estate contains an ecologically important peninsula, as well as its own 880 acre isle, Danna Island.

Tayvallich Estate in Lochgilphead, Argyll, has land and lots of buildings for various uses.

Truly exceptional

Robert McCulloch, Strutt & Parker’s head of estates and farm agency in Scotland, said: “The Tayvallich Peninsula is like no other I’ve seen on the market in the past two decades.

“With four separate bodies of water forming its coastline, and comprised of a cluster of islands of varying size, the estate’s landscape is one of undulating topography liberally cloaked with native woodland. It is a truly exceptional place.”

“For buyers to have the opportunity to purchase lots ranging from a 1,700-acre estate on a tranquil and verdant peninsula to an 811-acre self-contained island is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We expect a busy autumn of enquiries.”

The estate has four separate bodies of water forming its coastline.

Important landscapes

Situated at the head of the Knapdale peninsula in Argyll on the west coast of Scotland, Tayvallich Estate occupies the majority of the Tayvallich peninsula, a “finger” of terrain which incorporates some of the most geologically and ecologically important landscapes in Scotland.

The estate offers purchasers the opportunity to own Danna Island, sometimes described as the “jewel in the crown of the estate”.

This includes 800 acres, residential properties, a boathouse and over 6km of coastal frontage including two jetties, several small islands and some stunning beaches.

There are modern buildings as well as traditional.

Diverse marine life

The Sound of Jura forms the western boundary of the estate and a combination of Loch Sween, the sheltered lagoon of An Grianan and the inlet of Linne Mhuirich forms the eastern boundary.

They are part of the Loch Sunart to the Sound of Jura Marine Protected Area and are home to some of the most diverse marine life in Scotland including Flapper Skate and Northern Sea Fan.

The most substantial dwelling, Coshandrochaid House, is an imaginatively designed two-storey contemporary house completed in 2011, with outstanding views over the southern end of the peninsula.

The whole estate includes houses and cottages which are occupied under various arrangements.

Residential portfolio

Across the whole estate, the residential portfolio includes a further 12 houses and cottages which are occupied under varying forms of tenure.

Situated throughout the estate are various sites of former dwellings and buildings in varying states of repair and quality of access, some of which have the capacity for potential development.

The area is important in terms of its environment and marine life.

The entire estate is farmed on an in-hand basis as a single enterprise, operating on a commercial footing.

The open hill land and areas of rough grazing lend themselves to further native afforestation, which may offer the potential for future carbon sequestration and accreditation under the Woodland Carbon Code.

One of the attractive properties that make up the estate.

Separate lots

Among the 13 lots are:

Lot 1: Drimnagall Estate, which features a three-bedroom farmhouse and a range of farm buildings.

Lot 2: The four-bedroom Turbiskill Farmhouse is set in about 1.42 acres.

Lot 4: Hazel House is a modern home with spacious garden and summerhouse plus about 10 acres of open woodland, rough grazing and approximately 500 metres of shoreline frontage to Linne Mhuirich including the site of a former jetty.

The interiors of the various properties differ and include sleek contemporary features as well as the more rustic.

Lot 8: Coshandrochaid extends to about 23.03 acres and includes a stylish and beautifully finished contemporary house with three further cottages and outbuildings, together with about 20 acres of enclosed permanent pasture.

Lot 9: The Old Smithy and Log Store is a derelict former blacksmith’s forge and adjacent former log store with potential for residential development.

There are lots of buildings used for purposes other than residential.

Lot 10: A traditional three-bedroom house with magnificent outlook over Loch Sween.

Lot 11: New Ulva is a traditional house with a useful range of outbuildings and land comprising of permanent pasture, rough grazing and open native woodland.

The breath-taking views across the water from the estate.

Lot 12: Ulva Old School House is a redundant former school with adjoining dwelling beside the sea and the public road with potential for residential development.

Lot 13: Danna Island is a scenic island estate with three existing dwellings, a spacious boathouse with two stone jetties and a well-equipped range of farm buildings. It comprises permanent pasture, rough grazing and enclosed and open mixed-species woodland as well as five small islands and approximately 8.6km of coastline.

Some of the local inhabitants take an interest in what’s going on.

