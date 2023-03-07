Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near Tarves for £575,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near Tarves for £575,000

By Rosemary Lowne
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:09 pm
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

With a hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house, al fresco entertaining is always a stylish soiree at Little Raxton Croft.

Like something straight out of the hit TV property show Grand Designs, this gem of a home is seriously impressive.

Set within 1.5 acres of lush garden grounds, the plush property has been the source of many happy memories for Graham Thomson and his wife Jane, who are both retired.

But after 12 blissfully happy years, Graham, who worked in the oil and gas industry and Jane, who worked in the hair and beauty industry, have put their amazing home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss a number of different things about living here, certainly the peace and quiet and the open space to be outside most days,” says Graham.

“Because the conservatory is 85% glass you feel you are already sitting in the garden listening to the various birds our garden seems to attract even if the weather is not ideal.”

This beautiful home has been architecturally designed to offer the very best in modern living. Photo by Aberdein Considine.

Space and style

With experience of living abroad, Graham and Jane, who have four grown-up children, seven grandchildren and two dogs, knew exactly what they were looking for in a home and Little Raxton Croft ticked all the right boxes.

“Living in the Abu Dhabi and Houston, we have become accustomed to large rooms and open space,” says Graham.

“When we returned from overseas, we had a house in Ellon, and while it had five bedrooms and it was quite large we felt very confined and with retirement on our minds we were keen to secure a project to keep us active and give our dogs and grandchildren the space to run around and enjoy more of the outside.”

The outdoors can be enjoyed from the comfort of the conservatory. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Labour of love

From the conservatory and split level dining area to the gallery landing and the ultra modern kitchen, it’s not a surprise that the couple instantly fell in love with Little Raxton Croft.

“The house was built about 20 years ago on the grounds of the original croft and is surrounded by agricultural grounds owned by the Haddo Estate,” says Graham.

“We bought the property from another Mr and Mrs Thomson (no relation) in 2011 and although they had made a great start with the design, we saw an opportunity to develop both the house and grounds and put our stamp on the 1.5-acre property.”

Cooking is a dream in this fabulous kitchen. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Perfect for entertaining

Over the years, the couple have certainly put their own stamp on their dream home, focusing their attention on the garden grounds and interior.

“About 50% of the grounds were left wild when we arrived and we set about planning different areas of grass, hedging, borders with trees, shrubs and flowers to complement what was already there,” says Graham.

“We also installed a summer house, greenhouse, potting shed and created an orchard at one end of the garden.”

Who needs fancy restaurants when you’ve got a five star dining area at home? Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Hot tub and barbecue hut

Bringing the outside in, the couple also installed a beautiful conservatory.

“In 2019 we built an extensive glass conservatory, installed a log burner, replaced the boiler with a new system, installed solar panels and a hot tub and barbecue hut all of which will remain with the property.”

Inside, every inch of this superb property oozes style and sophistication, particularly the attractive conservatory, split level dining area and modern kitchen.

During the summer, al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the decked patio area which is accessed via French doors from the dining area.

Graham and Jane have added a summer house, hot tub and barbecue hut to the garden. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

Relax to the max

Also on the ground floor is a third bedroom with built-in storage, a shower room and a boot room which gives access to the handy utility room and integral double garage.

Upstairs, the gallery landing is a great place to relax and enjoy the views over the garden.

Also on this level is a master bedroom with en suite as well as a versatile guest suite with two double bedrooms, shower room and an additional study/fourth bedroom.

Although Graham and Jane will miss their wonderful home, they’re happy in the knowledge that it will give another family so much joy.

The gallery landing is the perfect hideaway for bookworms. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.

New chapter

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Graham says: “We think the fact that the house and grounds are quite unique.

“We have already had some interest and each party seem to agree that they are particularly drawn to the fact that it is not your normal four walls or box shaped.

“Additionally it’s full of natural light and the space and views are incredible in all directions.

“If you want your own space and be close to nature and like a bit of garden maintenance then this is the place for you.”

Other key features include solar panels, two sheds, a greenhouse and driveway.

Graham and Jane Thomson love to relax with their dogs Diesel and Shadow in their lovely conservatory. Photo supplied by Graham Thomson.

Little Raxton Croft, Tarves, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £575,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on  01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

