Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Elegant period property in Aberdeen’s west end is something to celebrate

Five-bedroom semi-detached granite house with double garage on tree-lined street in Aberdeen’s west end retains period features while being thoroughly modern

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 84 Desswood Place in the west end of Aberdeen.

Providing generous and elegant accommodation across three floors, 84 Desswood Place is a five-bedroom semi-detached granite house with double garage on a quiet, tree lined street in Aberdeen’s West End.

It blends both traditional and modern features with many notable elements including stained glass windows, real wood flooring, wooden shutters, log- burning stoves and a fireplace with cast iron working fire.

Tracey Caldwell and family have lived at 84 Desswood Place for many years. 

Tracey and Brian Caldwell have lived at the property since 2008, sharing it with their daughter and the family cat.

“We were looking for a period house with lots of space in this area,” said Tracey.

“We believe the house to be around 120 years old. The previous owners were doctors who lived here raising their three daughters and like us lived here for many years.

“We have pretty much redecorated from top to bottom, both inside and out. Before we moved in we had the whole house repainted.

The lovely curved stairway and stained glass windows.

“We’ve upgraded pretty much everything too. The family bathroom was replaced, creating a large walk-in shower and roll top bath with underfloor heating.

“The kitchen was replaced including the Rangemaster cooker and flooring.

“We’ve replaced all the carpets in the house, sanded floors, added a walk-in wardrobe to the master bedroom, added new Thomas Sanderson shutters, blinds and chandeliers in most of the rooms.

“The boiler and water tank has also been replaced, the cloakroom was replaced and most recently the house redecorated.

“The wood burners and working fire on the ground floor have all been regularly maintained.

The large lounge with bay window and fireplace.

“The front and back gardens have been carefully planted to have interest in every season with box hedging, lavender and roses at the front and spring and summer honeysuckle and jasmine in the back.

“We added a decked area in the back garden to enjoy the sunshine and a large outside dining area to entertain which can be accessed directly from both the dining room and kitchen.

One of the large bedrooms with wooden floor.

Asked what they have enjoyed most about living there, Tracey said: “The location, it’s very easy to walk a short distance into the city centre and there is a huge amount of interesting restaurants, cafes and independent shops nearby.

“It feels like you really are only 10 minutes from the coast or the mountains which makes weekend exploring really easy.”

The garden grounds with seating area, planting and lawn.

A perfect home for entertaining, Tracey said: “We have enjoyed many celebrations here with the most important one being the birth of our daughter.

“Christmas time is also very special when we get together with family and the house is looking and feeling very festive.

“It’s extra cosy with the wood burners and we love preparing the dining room for Christmas lunch.

“Our antique dining table extends to seat 12 and I think I am at my most happiest when it is surrounded with family and friends.”

The dining room with direct access to the garden.
What does Tracey think will appeal most to buyers?

“It is a very spacious, light and airy home packed full of original features from the lovely fireplaces to the double-height skirtings and wooden panelling.

“It is full of character and warmth and also has all the mod cons like underfloor heating in the bathroom, a rare find. It’s a fabulous location too.

Areas to relax and entertain

“I think it would suit a growing family. The house is very roomy and has more than enough space for everyone but also has great potential for development should that be required.

“The gardens are mature and established with lovely areas to entertain and relax and with the large garage and workshop this could also be developed.

“It’s a really lovely area to live with easy walkable access to the city centre and many of the city’s best schools. For being so central it is also surprisingly quiet.

One of the bedrooms with pretty tiled fireplace and bay window.
What will she miss most about this house?

“I will miss the high ceilings and large spacious rooms. It has been a lovely, light-filled home that I’ve been lucky enough to display my own artwork and that of others we have collected.

“It has been great fun finding and filling the house with interesting furniture and artefacts from our travels.

“Although we are sad to be leaving our happy home we are also excited about moving on to our next project and looking forward to planning our next house and garden.

“We hope that our home finds the right family who will love it and look after it, make their own mark on it and enjoy living here as much as we have.

Price over £650,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

A beautifully appointed bathroom with roll top bath. 

