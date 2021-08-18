Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Throwing your lot into a new-build plot: The ins and outs of part exchange

By Felicity Donohoe
August 18, 2021, 11:45 am
CALA part exchange offers more options for buyers. The Darroch at The Grove, Inverurie.
The housing market is slowly – but surely – finding its feet again after an extremely turbulent period.

While some people have been able to take advantage of the Land and Building Transaction Tax holiday, which ended on March 31 in Scotland, others were pipped to the post for their dream properties.

CALA home at the Craibstone Estate, Aberdeen.

However, other options are available for those who wish to move but feel cautious about stepping into a potentially fraught bidding process. Fixed price offers a sale on a first-come first-served basis, and “offers around” (or “offers in the region of”) indicate that the seller may be willing to negotiate either a little above or below the asking price.

For buyers who have a home to sell, the part-exchange process can go some way to taking the stress out of buying. Most often associated with new builds, estate agents such as McEwan Fraser Legal also offer a similar system. It is one which often takes the uncertainty out of buying – essential for those who need a guaranteed sale in order to budget properly.

Part exchange often has terms and conditions attached: your existing home must meet certain criteria and be of a certain proportionate value to the house you are buying; sometimes you may be required to stay “locked” into your old home while the new one is completed (fine for those prepared to wait); or maybe accept a slightly lower price for your home than you might receive on the open market. These are all commonplace among housebuilders.

Our service ensures your move is made as easy as possible

However, there are plenty of benefits to throwing your lot into a new build plot. Karagh McKervey, part-exchange co-ordinator for CALA Homes (North), points out that the process allows people to move into a new home without the cost of putting your home on the market and waiting for it to sell. In fact, seven out of 10 CALA customers use the service, attracted by the certainty it provides.

Karagh McKervey, part-exchange co-ordinator for CALA Homes (North)

Karagh said: “Our service ensures your move is made as easy as possible, allowing you to concentrate entirely on your big move. CALA Homes will be your cash buyer for your existing home, meaning your move is not at risk from problems which could arise in a chain.”

Another bonus is that move-in dates can be aligned, sometimes a problem when waiting for former owners to relocate. But probably most attractive is the absence of estate agent or conveyancing fees. These can vary but, generally, estate agent fees in Scotland are commission-based and paid on completion of sale – expect a quote of 1% to 3.5% of your property’s final sales price.

A wide range of people take advantage of our part-exchange service from all across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Conveyancing can cost up to £1,500, although some solicitors offer fixed fees, or no move no fee options. However, with part exchange, this process is covered with home reports included, too.

Once the purchase criteria has been assessed, an independent evaluation of your home takes place.

Mains of Grandhome, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.

“A wide range of people take advantage of our part-exchange service from all across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, providing the property meets our part exchange purchase criteria,” says Karagh.

“We will then be able to make you a fair offer for your property, and if we feel we can’t make a fair offer to you, we’ll let you know, without any cost or obligation.”

For CALA, the process is designed to streamline a stressful process, allowing you to move faster without becoming bogged down with buyer’s stress.

Karagh added: “I love to help our customers make their dream home a reality, while easing the pressure of moving home as much as I possibly can.”

For further information on CALA click here.

