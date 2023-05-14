Relaxing Tayside getaway boasts wood-fired hot tub and Scandi-chic stylings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relaxing Tayside getaway boasts wood-fired hot tub and Scandi-chic stylings

Outfield Farm offers an oasis of calm as well as accommodation that wouldn't look out of place on Grand Designs.

The Whin cabin at Outfield Farm is the perfect place to recharge and unwind.
By Ewan Cameron

The first sight of our destination for this restorative weekend break was quite literally eye-catching.

As we navigated the narrow country roads of Perthshire, I saw a tiny square of bright sunlight shimmering tantalisingly on the Carse of Gowrie hills like a diamond.

This was to be our home for the next two nights, a back-to-basics cabin that we were soon happy to learn was back-to-basics in the loosest sense of the term.

A few minutes later we arrived at Outfield Farm, which boasts three individually designed cabins that sit within 40 acres of hillside and offer stunning views of the Tay.

As we drove up the hillside to reach our cabin we realised that privacy was clearly paramount to Outfield’s owners Tim and Suki Stobbs as each little Grand Design was built in its own secluded spot.

We parked at Base Camp, an open-fronted farm shed with wheelbarrows hanging from the wall.

The Whin cabin at Outfield Farm was designed by architect Kirsty Maguire.

We grabbed our allotted barrow, loaded it with our supplies for the weekend and then hiked to our cabin. I say “hiked”, but really all it meant was the briefest of walks through a gate and down a rugged path to the source of the shimmering reflection on the hillside.

The larch-clad Whin – named after the gorse that was just coming into bloom all around it – boasts a wildflower roof along with the previously sighted external mirrored panels, which we were told are regular sparring partners with the local crows, who have yet to grasp the concept of their own reflection.

Stepping on to the raised decking we could see why Tim and Suki chose to plant Whin on this part of their farm.

The expansive views over rolling farmland and distant hills took our breath away and within 30 seconds of gazing out at the vista we spotted a young deer scampering through the foliage below us and across a nearby field. Binoculars are provided.

The deck of Whin boasts an outdoor bath and incredible views.

While the view is worth the price alone, the cabin – indeed, all three cabins – isn’t exactly resting on its laurels.

A wood-fired hot tub at the edge of the decking promises to send the relaxation levels off the chart and the massive corten steel wood-burning stove in the corner looks like it could heat the entire outside space even in the depths of winter.

With an outdoor area as unique and inviting as that, the Whin interior could have just contained a rickety old bed and I’d be quite content – but the Grand Designs aspirations continued inside too.

The interior of The Whin at Outfield Farm in Perthshire.

Stepping through the patio doors we found ourselves in an open-plan living area that was designed to embody a Scandinavian principle called hygge – a quality of cosiness and comfort that engenders a feeling of contentment or wellbeing.

With another wood-burner in the corner, sheepskin rugs and low ceilings, part of me wished it was -5C outside so we could really snuggle down against the elements and feel the Whin’s energy efficiency in full force.

A massive square window in the seating area and a widescreen slash of glazing at the bottom of the bed ensured we didn’t miss a second of the glorious views.

One of the views from inside Whin.

As we opened a bottle of wine and sat on the decking to read through the (thankfully) easy-to-understand instructions for lighting the various wood-fired contraptions, we could feel the stresses of life seeping away. It also helped that the sun was shining and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

The first priority was to get the hot tub up to temperature, which simply required lighting the fire at its base and keeping it regularly topped up with logs. As the evening darkened and the ice-cold water went from tepid, to lukewarm, to delightfully toasty, the sense of anticipation grew.

A couple of hours later, with the moon and stars above us and the lights of distant Dundee peeking between the hills, we stepped into the steaming bath and soaked up the silence and solitude.

The wood-fired hot tub lets you soak up the surroundings in cosy comfort.

The wood-fired heaters were surprisingly low-maintenance. Aside from the fear that I might burn the place down with my cluelessness, I thought constantly tending to them might be a chore.

But the cabin was so energy efficient that a little bit of heat went a long way. It meant when we scampered inside after leaving the hot tub, we were met with a cosy hug (a hygge?) of warmth.

Although it would be tempting – and very comfortable – to never leave the confines of the cabin, Outfield Farm also boasts a network of paths that take you up and around the mature woodland and nearby fields. Specially constructed viewing platforms along the route mean you could easily pack a picnic and make a day of it.

Elsewhere on the farm, there’s also a wellness studio with gym equipment, a sauna (wood-fired, of course), a tennis court and games room.

The Whin cabin at Outfield Farm in Perthshire.

“Slow down, relax, unwind” is the motto of Outfield Farm and the Whin feels precision-engineered to make all things happen effortlessly.

As we loaded our belongings back in the wheelbarrow and walked back to the car, we realised how important it can be to take these little time-outs from the rush of normal life.

As so, with the gentle whiff of smoke clinging to our clothing (and the concept of hygge clinging to our souls), we made our way down the hillside and back to the grind.

Fact box

Outfield Farm is approximately 14 miles to the west of Dundee, near Abernyte in Perthshire.

The three cabins cost from £200 per night and feature cooking facilities that are either wood-fired or LPG gas. Each cabin is situated on different parts of the farm, providing total privacy from other guests.

The other two cabins are:

Bothan Dubh

Bothan Dubh on Outfield Farm.

The striking black longhouse-style cabin has an amazing viewing deck cantilevered over the pond, where you can sit under cover and watch the wildlife.

The Sheiling

The Sheiling has an alpine feel.

With its distinctive red roof and its unique mirrored bathroom building, the Sheiling is the highest cabin on the farm – at 675ft above sea level – and is set within mature woodland.

For more information or to book, visit outfieldfarm.co.uk, email  outfieldfarmenquiries@gmail.com or call 01828 686444.

