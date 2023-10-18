‘Both boats could have sunk’: Shetland skippers call on authorities to act over ‘unacceptable incident’ with French ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Both boats could have sunk’: Shetland skippers call on authorities to act over ‘unacceptable incident’ with French ship

Shetland Fishermen’s Association is asking authorities to investigate a local trawler's dangerous encounter with a French vessel 18 miles from the Scottish islands.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.
The Defiant, a Lerwick-based trawler, had a dangerous encounter with French boat the Antonio Maria 18 miles off Shetland. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association is calling for action from the authorities after a French vessel allegedly attempted to run a rope through the propeller of a local trawler on Monday morning.

It all happened when the crew of the Defiant, a Lerwick-based trawler, had a dangerous encounter with French boat the Antonio Maria 18 miles off Shetland, six miles outside UK territorial waters.

According to Shetland Fishermen’s Association, having established via VHF radio that the position of the Antonio Maria’s lines was clear of where he intended to work, Defiant’s skipper Magnus Polson began towing.

However, 15 minutes later, the Antonio Maria altered onto a collision course, coming dangerously close to the port side of the Defiant.

Mr Polson claims that two crewmen appeared on the French vessel’s stern, and that one of them threw a rope into the sea.

The Defiant’s skipper unsuccessfully attempted to contact the French boat, having no choice but to begin hauling back the gear to make room and avoid a potential collision.

Shetland Fishermen calling for tougher action from the authorities

Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Sheila Keith told The P&J that they are asking the Maritime and Coastguard Agency “to investigate the incident so there are repercussions for these irresponsible and dangerous behaviours.”

Sheila Keith, Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer, explains they want authorities to investigate the incident. Image: Supplied by Shetland Food and Drink.

She said: “The Antonio Maria broke maritime rules as a boat cannot get that close to another vessel under any circumstance.

“What we saw that morning was unacceptable behaviour, as the French ship endangered people’s lives. Both ships could have sunk.”

Ms Keith concluded: “Our request to the government is that measures be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening.”

