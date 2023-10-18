‘Both boats could have sunk’: Shetland skippers call on authorities to act over ‘unacceptable incident’ with French ship

Shetland Fishermen’s Association is calling for action from the authorities after a French vessel allegedly attempted to run a rope through the propeller of a local trawler on Monday morning.

It all happened when the crew of the Defiant, a Lerwick-based trawler, had a dangerous encounter with French boat the Antonio Maria 18 miles off Shetland, six miles outside UK territorial waters.

According to Shetland Fishermen’s Association, having established via VHF radio that the position of the Antonio Maria’s lines was clear of where he intended to work, Defiant’s skipper Magnus Polson began towing.

However, 15 minutes later, the Antonio Maria altered onto a collision course, coming dangerously close to the port side of the Defiant.

Mr Polson claims that two crewmen appeared on the French vessel’s stern, and that one of them threw a rope into the sea.

The Defiant’s skipper unsuccessfully attempted to contact the French boat, having no choice but to begin hauling back the gear to make room and avoid a potential collision.

Shetland Fishermen calling for tougher action from the authorities

Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Sheila Keith told The P&J that they are asking the Maritime and Coastguard Agency “to investigate the incident so there are repercussions for these irresponsible and dangerous behaviours.”

She said: “The Antonio Maria broke maritime rules as a boat cannot get that close to another vessel under any circumstance.

“What we saw that morning was unacceptable behaviour, as the French ship endangered people’s lives. Both ships could have sunk.”

Ms Keith concluded: “Our request to the government is that measures be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening.”