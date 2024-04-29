Duncan Ferguson backs Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay after penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson backs Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay after penalty miss

The Inverness captain's saved spot-kick was followed by Aribim Pepple's key leveller at Dunfermline.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Mckay saw his penalty saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson praised striker Billy Mckay for "never shirking" responsibility – after the veteran missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Dunfermline.

On Saturday, the Inverness captain saw his spot-kick saved by Pars goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet as they hunted down a leveller after home skipper Kyle Benedictus opened the scoring late in the first half.

On-loan Luton forward Aribim Pepple salvaged a point, but the draw means Caley Thistle are now in the relegation play-off place, one point behind eighth-placed Queen’s Park ahead of Friday’s final night game against Morton.

Caley Thistle must better Queen’s result against Airdrieonians to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose next week.

Mckay – who is the club’s record scorer with 111 goals – has hit the net 11 times over the course of the season, but has now missed two spot-kicks against Dunfermline this term.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
Ferguson was quick to support Mckay for stepping up in the first place.

He said: “It was one of those things. Billy has been a great servant, he doesn’t shirk anything and takes responsibility, so fair play to him.

“He stood up to take it and I fancied him to score it, but it’s a fine line between winning, drawing or a defeat.

“I thought we showed a lot of character to fight back from missing the penalty. We got back in the game and there was only one team in it in the second half.

“We never turned up in the first half and our energy levels were not quite there, so I was disappointed to say the least about the first half performance, although there was not much in the game. They took their chance from a free header (from Kyle Benedictus).

“We went more direct as the game went on. At one point, I had all my strikers on, so we went for it. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get the second goal, so it looks like the play-offs for us.”

Eyes and ears on Hampden on Friday

Despite not being in control of their destiny on Friday, Ferguson hopes Airdrie can help them achieve their goal of safety by taking a positive result from Queen’s at Hampden.

He said: “We have got to take care of our business on Friday.

“If we can get the win, you just never know what might happen with the other result as Queen’s Park play Airdrie.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie
Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

Imrie: Morton ‘will give it everything’

Meanwhile, Friday’s visitors Morton have nothing to play for other than securing their current fifth position.

However, Ton manager – and former ICT midfielder – Dougie Imrie insists they’re heading north to try and end on a high note.

He said: “We need to win the game to give us the opportunity of finishing fifth.

“There is a lot at stake for Inverness, who are lying in the play-off position, so they have to win.

“It could be an entertaining game, with both teams going at it. There is obviously more pressure on Inverness, but we will give it everything and see how it goes.”

