Duthie Park carol concert brings Aberdonians together to spread some festive cheer

By Michelle Henderson
December 18, 2021, 2:26 pm Updated: December 18, 2021, 8:58 pm
The Bon Accord Band at Duthie Park
The annual Duthie Park Christmas carol concert was moved outside to the bandstand from its regular venue in the winter gardens due to Covid concerns.

Aberdeen has been brought to life with the sound of music as carol singers gathered for the city’s Christmas concert.

Attendees braved the chilly conditions to attend Aberdeen’s annual concert being held at Duthie Park this morning.

Each year the event is traditionally held in the winter gardens, bringing people together to sing festive classics accompanied by the Bon Accord Silver Band and the Granite City Chorus.

However, amidst the threat of the Omicron variant, Aberdeen City Council moved the event to the park’s bandstand. 

The popular concert brought people together to sing festive classics accompanied by the Bon Accord Silver Band and Granite City Chorus. 

Wrapped in winter attire, families gathered around the bandstand between 10am and 11am to enjoy the festivities in the lead up to Christmas.

Various attendees secured their place on the grounds by bringing garden chairs to sit on during the hour-long event, as they belted out an array of festive tracks.

Spectators exercised social distancing during the course of the event amidst the rising number of Covid cases across the country.

Despite the change in location, the event proved to be a great success, boasting a great turn-out by people of all ages.

The decision to move the event was announced on Wednesday following the increase in the Covid alert level from three to four and recent Scottish Government advice.

In a statement, Aberdeen City Council said: “This will allow greater ventilation and for attendees to socially distance as they see fit.

“We would encourage attendees to dress appropriately for the conditions and take reasonable precautions such as wearing a face mask around others and taking a LFT (lateral flow test) before attending.”

Earlier this week, Nicola Sturgeon announced a return to social distancing in shops and hospitality businesses as well as calling on people to limit their social interaction.

The first minister is pleading with Scots to stay at home as much as possible to stem the spread of the virus.

She stressed that failure to take responsibility and act will quickly overwhelm the NHS.

