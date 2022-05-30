Highland Council to trial overnight parking for motorhomes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorhomes will soon be allowed to park overnight in Highland Council parks as part of a trial.

The local authority is rolling out the scheme in an attempt to ease the growing pressure on the north during the summer months.

Last year, the council urged landowners to “throw their gates open” to motorhomes to help deal with the demand, much of which is down to the popularity of the NC500.

And now the council’s tourism committee has agreed to do more.

The new plan will allow motorhomes to pay £10 to occupy a designated bay in a car park for a maximum period of 24 hours. There can be no return within 72 hours.

All activities must be contained within the vehicle and users should take care to leave no trace on the local environment.

‘A single night stay only as a transit type stopover’

Malcolm MacLeod, executive chief officer for infrastructure, environment and economy, said: “To mitigate some of the problems encountered with inconsiderate parking, waste and capacity problems in key locations.

“It is hoped that by introducing legal use of designated council car parks for overnight stays that it could relieve some issues on the public road network.

“The aim is to provide for a single night stay only as a transit type stopover. It is anticipated that as tourism infrastructure improvements continue across the country.”

Please see below for a full list of car parks taking part:

Torvean Car Park – Inverness

Nairn Harbour – Nairn

Dunnet Head Car Park – Caithness

Dunnet Seadrift Car Park – Caithness

Noss Head Car Park – Caithness

Reiss Beach Car Park – Caithness

Riverside Car Park – Wick

Durness Village Tourist Info Car Park – Sutherland

Golspie Shore Street Car Park – Sutherland

Ullapool Latheron Car Park – Wester Ross

Gairloch Harbour Car Park – Wester Ross

Little Gruinard Beach Car Park – Wester Ross