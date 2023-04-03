Loganair launch weekend summer Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popular demand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loganair has announced a Saturday service from Aberdeen to Dublin in this year’s summer schedule.

The airline has introduced a Saturday morning flight to allow people a weekend in the Emerald Isle.

It follows Loganair deploying its largest aircraft for the route in September due to demand.

It is hoped the new weekend service will offer passengers in the north-east more choice for weekend getaways or business trips.

The airline has also added extra flights to Manchester, Esjberg and Denmark over the summer months from Dyce.

Serving 14 destinations, Loganair is the largest airline at Aberdeen International Airport.

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “In September we deployed the largest aircraft in our fleet, the 72-seater ATR-72 on this Aberdeen to Dublin route in response to its popularity.

“Now we’ve added a Saturday flight to the schedule, it offers even more choice for our passengers and it was great to see that take flight over the weekend.”