Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher ‘assaulted by child’ with knife

Police were called to an Aberdeen primary school today after a child attacked a teacher with a knife.

Police confirmed a “minor assault” had taken place at Riverbank Primary at around 11.55am today.

It is understood the knife was a “child safety” one used to cut up fruit.

A police spokesman said: “At around 11.55am on Tuesday, April 18, we received a report of a minor assault at a school in the Dill Road area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries have been carried out and a report will be shared with partner agencies.”

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.

It comes as police were called to a primary school in Fraserburgh on Monday after an 11-year-old boy was found with a knife.

On this occasion, the weapon was not brandished and was recovered by police.