Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£60m plans to breathe new life into Aberdeen’s George Street with ‘buzzing housing hub’ on derelict wasteland

By Ben Hendry
December 14, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:20 am
New housing plans on John Street could reinvigorate the fading fortunes of nearby George Street
Major housing plans have been formed for Aberdeen's John Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Developers are launching £60 million plans to revive George Street with a “buzzing hub of homes” on a huge patch of wasteland left empty for a decade.

The major investment is planned for the site at 92-126 John Street, just yards away from the once-bustling thoroughfare.

The land was previously occupied by tenements, then later a small shopping centre and finally the Ambassador snooker hall.

The Village shopping centre opened at the site in 1984, but only lasted for a few years. Image: DCT Media

Aberdeen-based Levelling Up Real Estate is poised to begin talks with locals on its aims for the huge site next to the Woolmanhill student flats.

Bosses say the plans will “kick-start the regeneration of George Street” following a torrid time for the area after the demise of Aberdeen’s John Lewis.

Councillors could sign off on a "mini masterplan" for George Street, after the area was recently shaken by the closure of John Lewis.
The huge department store just a stone’s throw away never reopened following its Covid-enforced closure after Christmas in 2020. Image: DCT Media

Plans for a mix of housing types at John Street site

At this early stage, the firm is unable to provide details of the new John Street housing.

But papers sent to the council indicate it is envisioned as a mix of flats, student housing and serviced apartments – along with supporting facilities.

The boards surrounding the site have been brightened up with colourful street art in recent times. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Housing hub could help turn around Aberdeen city centre

Gordon Pirie, director at Levelling Up, lauded the project’s potential impact on Aberdeen.

He said: “We are acutely aware of the current economic climate and the impact felt over the last few years.

“To have an opportunity to create a range of new homes and accommodation, which in turn can generate additional footfall in the city centre, is one we are really excited about’’

The vast empty site seen here in 2015. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

He also hailed its knock-on impact on Union Street and other “key areas” in need of a footfall boost.

It comes after an emergency summit on the fate of the Granite Mile last month.

John Street site’s storied history

The Ambassador was built there in 1987 as the popularity of snooker soared in Britain.

The 18,000 sq ft Village shopping centre was converted into a hall with 33 tables.

This advert featured in the Evening Express in March 1987, when the Ambassador was about to open. Image: British Newspaper Archive

The snooker club closed in 2009 and was knocked down.

Proposals for a £35m luxury hotel there followed, but eventually fell apart.

This is how the Urban Villa hotel would have looked on John Street.

And plans to build a block of 374 student flats were approved in 2017 but failed to materialise.

Who are Levelling Up Real Estate?

Levelling Up Real Estate was established by industry experts Mr Pirie and Alan Gee in June.

And Mr Pirie encouraged anyone interested in the fortunes of the city centre to attend public consultation events to provide feedback.

These events are due to take place early in 2023, with more details to come soon.

You can see the plans here and read more about the council’s George Street mini-masterplan here

