Spectra and Christmas Village to return for another year

Two of Aberdeen’s most popular annual events will continue to play an important role in the city’s cultural events calendar.

Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources committee today approved the return of Spectra and the Christmas village for another year.

The local authority said they were an important addition as they “drive residents and visitors into the city centre during the winter”.

The Christmas Village, which is usually held between mid-November and the end of December, features festive food and drink, an ice rink, showground rides and a Christmas market.

Last year’s event, which was run by Codona’s, was held on Broad Street with the quadrant of Marischal College also being used.

This year’s Spectra, which was held in February and produced by Curated Place, saw thousands come to the heart of Aberdeen to witness a stunning display of light installations around the city centre, including at Union Terrace Gardens.

The programme aims to make the best use of sites and city centre spaces to reflect Aberdeen’s cultural history and heritage to create a “family-friendly event” to drive footfall.

Convener of Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources committee, Alex McLellan said: “Spectra and the Christmas Village are two very important highlights in our events calendar enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors to our beautiful and historic city.

“They both drive footfall into the city centre during the winter and are good, fun, family-friendly events so we look forward to inviting companies to tender for running them.”