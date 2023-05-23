Two weeks of overnight roadworks on the A90 near Boddam to begin on Sunday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight roadworks will begin on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Boddam this weekend.

The £317,000 resurfacing improvements will take place between the layby south of Boddam and Sandford Garage.

They will begin on Sunday and continue until June 10.

A convoy system will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

There will also be a one-day convoy in operation between 6am and 6pm on Monday.

To allow the cooling of the deeper sections, there will also be a daytime lane closure using temporary traffic lights.

A90 restrictions near Boddam

Access to and from Station Road will be restricted at times during the works, with local diversions in place via Rocksley Drive.

There will also be restricted access at times to the Sandfordhill Junction, with local diversions via Newton Junction.

The works will be carried out by road maintenance firm Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Amey says the works will benefit more than 6,400 vehicles that use the route each day.

The company had previously completed three weeks of overnight roadworks on the A90 south of Peterhead in March.