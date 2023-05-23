Two weeks of overnight roadworks on the A90 near Boddam to begin on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two weeks of overnight roadworks on the A90 near Boddam to begin on Sunday

Resurfacing improvements will be carried out between May 28 and June 10.

By Cameron Roy
The A90 near Boddam will be getting work done. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
The A90 near Boddam will be getting work done. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Overnight roadworks will begin on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Boddam this weekend.

The £317,000 resurfacing improvements will take place between the layby south of Boddam and Sandford Garage.

They will begin on Sunday and continue until June 10.

A convoy system will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

There will also be a one-day convoy in operation between 6am and 6pm on Monday.

To allow the cooling of the deeper sections, there will also be a daytime lane closure using temporary traffic lights.

A90 restrictions near Boddam

Access to and from Station Road will be restricted at times during the works, with local diversions in place via Rocksley Drive.

There will also be restricted access at times to the Sandfordhill Junction, with local diversions via Newton Junction.

The map shows the stretch of the A90 where the roadworks will be carried out. Image: Amey.

The works will be carried out by road maintenance firm Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Amey says the works will benefit more than 6,400 vehicles that use the route each day.

The company had previously completed three weeks of overnight roadworks on the A90 south of Peterhead in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]