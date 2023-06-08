RNLI Stonehaven go to aid of 23ft yacht after engine fails

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboat crews were called to assist a 23ft yacht after it suffered engine failure near Stonehaven early today.

Aberdeen Coastguard got the call for help at about 1.50am and scrambled RNLI Stonehaven to assist the three-strong crew, who were about seven nautical miles from the town.

The lifeboat team had planned to tow it back into the harbour.

However, after the yacht crew managed to get its engine restarted, so instead the lifeboat team shadowed it to “make sure it got back to land safely”.

Coastguard stood down from the incident at 4.30am.