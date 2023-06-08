RNLI Stonehaven go to aid of 23ft yacht after engine fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RNLI Stonehaven go to aid of 23ft yacht after engine fails

It had three people on board and happened seven nautical miles off the coast of Stonehaven.

By Chris Cromar
An RNLI lifeboat in Stonehaven harbour.
A lifeboat from Stonehaven was sent out to help the stricken yacht. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lifeboat crews were called to assist a 23ft yacht after it suffered engine failure near Stonehaven early today.

Aberdeen Coastguard got the call for help at about 1.50am and scrambled RNLI Stonehaven to assist the three-strong crew, who were about seven nautical miles from the town.

The lifeboat team had planned to tow it back into the harbour.

However, after the yacht crew managed to get its engine restarted, so instead the lifeboat team shadowed it to “make sure it got back to land safely”.

Coastguard stood down from the incident at 4.30am.

‘A real asset to the town’: RNLI launches fundraising appeal for new lifeboat station in Stonehaven

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mairi Gougeon MSP meets with the Stop Fiddes Substation Group. Image: Mairi Gougeon.
Mearns MSP meets with concerned residents over SSEN's Fiddes substation plans
Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid at Peterhead Fish Market.
North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages
The pair were arrested after being stopped on Anderson Drive.
Two charged after £13,500 worth of crack cocaine seized in Aberdeen County Lines operation
Hannah Aitken standing net to her artwork
Aberdeen art students preparing to exhibit work at degree show
Christer Landoy. Image: Facebook
Man ordered to pay woman £1,000 after drunkenly knocking her out
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Taylar Wetherly.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman threatened to have ex tortured and said she'd 'skin his face'
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen DJ to stand trial accused of raping two women
Energy Transition Zone document front page.
Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone: Consultation formally under way
Marine expert Stacey Esson believes the mysterious washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin. Image: Stacey Esson and Serena Rae.
Marine expert believes mysterious washed-up animal at Donmouth Beach could be a dolphin
The new The Food Warehouse will open its doors on June 13. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
First 100 shoppers to Aberdeen's new Food Warehouse can win up to £100

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]