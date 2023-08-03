Is Sweaty Betty really coming to Aberdeen? Mystery as plans are withdrawn days after being submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Sweaty Betty really coming to Aberdeen? Mystery as plans are withdrawn days after being submitted

Fans of the fitness brand have been left confused days after having their hopes raised about a shop coming to the city centre.

By Ben Hendry
Popular plans to transform a vacant granite building in Aberdeen city centre into a new Sweaty Betty branch have been withdrawn.
Popular plans to transform a vacant granite building in Aberdeen city centre into a new Sweaty Betty branch have been withdrawn. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Female sportswear brand Sweaty Betty sparked excitement last week when bosses unveiled plans to come to Aberdeen.

The firm revealed proposals to convert the former Nick Nairn cookery school on Back Wynd into a shop with its own hot yoga studio upstairs.

Papers confirmed that the building work would cost £150,000.

And as far as scores of our readers concerned, that would be money well spent.

An image of the Sweaty Betty shop in Surrey
The Sweaty Betty shop in Reigate, Surrey. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

How were the Sweaty Betty plans received?

There are branches all over England, but the only Scottish stores are in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Hundreds of residents welcomed the prospect of a shop in Scotland’s third largest city on the Evening Express Facebook page.

Lorna Dillon exclaimed “about time!!!”, while Alison Griffin hailed the “great news” and Jill Cameron added: “Finally!!”

What’s happened now?

But now, the council’s planning website shows that the plans to alter the listed building have been withdrawn.

A screenshot from the council website shows the Sweaty Betty Aberdeen plans have been withdrawn
The online database simply says the Sweaty Betty plans for Aberdeen have been “withdrawn by applicant”. Image: Aberdeen City Council

This could mean a few things, and is not necessarily reason for Sweaty Betty fans to start perspiring.

Sometimes, plans can be withdrawn because architects decide they need to be tweaked.

On these occasions, they will be re-submitted in due course, with some explanation as to how and why the blueprints have been altered.

15 Back Wynd in Aberdeen
Could the empty unit be left vacant for some time to come? Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Do you hope Sweaty Betty remains committed to Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

Sweaty Betty refuses to address speculation about Aberdeen store

What could be cause for concern, however, is Sweaty Betty’s silence on the matter.

We asked the firm for some clarification on Wednesday morning, and again on Thursday.

Thus far, no response has been forthcoming.

A blueprint of how the Aberdeen building would have been altered. Image: Sweaty Betty

So, as things stand, there are no plans to bring Sweaty Betty to the north-east.

Could Sweaty Betty join others in scrapping Aberdeen plans?

Recently, Homebase scrapped £850,000 plans to open up at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

And in April, a scheme to turn the former Jack Wills at The Academy into a steakhouse was abandoned after being approved.

You can see the withdrawn Sweaty Betty application for an Aberdeen store here, and read our article about the plans being lodged here.

