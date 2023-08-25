Owners tease opening of new Town House cocktail bar in Aberdeen’s Golden Square this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owners tease opening of new Town House cocktail bar in Aberdeen’s Golden Square this autumn

Town House is preparing to pop open its doors next month.

By Shanay Taylor
Golden square.
Town House will open in Golden Square. Image by DARRELL BENNS

Whether you’re looking to wine down or shake it ’til you make it, Aberdeen’s latest bar is set to become everyone’s favourite spot.

The Town House is preparing to open its doors to the public next month.

Located within Golden Square, close to the city centre, the new bar is sure to boast opulence and provide customers with a “high-end experience”.

Situated in Golden Square

Sharing snippets of what’s to come, Tim Jones, is helping bring the vision for Town House to life with his marketing agency, Fanks Media.

Mr Jones said they are aiming to create a space where residents in Aberdeen can “dine in elegance”, all at an affordable price.

He has been working closely with Will Massie, who has dealt with the operations side of things, concentrating on the layout and design of the venue.

Mr Jones added: “Will approached us to say they had a concept and a building that they were looking to roll out for a specific audience.

“We are focusing on service and want to create an ambiance where people can come and enjoy a high-end evening out, without having to pay the prices you’d expect for that.”

What to expect at Town House

The new bar will stock a range of luxurious wines, as well as serve some high-quality and not seen before cocktails.

“We want to source particular wines and have been working hard to make our own twist on classic cocktails, as well as create new recipes”, added Jones and Massie.

Bringing a high-quality service at an affordable price tag, seems to be at the forefront of Town House.

Walking into the venue, guests can expect to feel blown away by its elegance, as they will be presented with a huge wine cellar, that leads to a modern waiting area.

The new bar will open next month. Picture by DARRELL BENNS

Mr Massie said: “The layout and interior design has changed. We have a new bar and all of the floors have been refinished to a high standard.

“We have redesigned the restaurant layout and removed a long double sided booth in the middle. This has created more space for drinking as well as a new layout for dining.”

They have opted for a vibrant teal and green colour scheme that will feature darker and lighter elements throughout.

An array of live performances including, singers, saxophone players and harpists are to be the venue’s entertainment.

‘A whirlwind project’

The bar comes at a time where there seems to be a steady pace of new ventures opening in the city.

Just last week, upmarket dessert restaurant, Heavenly Desserts opened on Union Street.

With plans to also transform one of Union Street’s longest-running empty units into a games pub released a few days ago.

The Town House has only been in the works for three months, as it hopes to open its doors in time for Autumn.

It will be opened by The Epic Group, who also owns The Priory, The Monkey House, Prohibition Bar and The Pearl Lounge in Aberdeen.

A launch event will take place on September 8, where singer Paul Black will be in attendance. This will be ahead of the official opening on September 9.

The pair concluded by saying: “We are really excited to be bringing something new to the city and think the vibe will be really nice.”

To stay in the know with all things Town House, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages for regular updates.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Phyllis Law, 92, is a resident at The Meadows Care Home in Huntly, which is set to close. Image: Caroline Logie/Google Images
'I’m stressed to the hilt': Residents stranded as Huntly care home The Meadows closes
Scotrail services between Inverness and Wick have been cancelled this morning. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE
Aberdeen to Dundee rail line reopens after person hit by train
Braemar House could become student flats
Travel firm's Aberdeen offices could become more city centre student flats
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An oil and gas company has been fined ?535,000 after a worker sustained life-changing injuries following the uncontrolled collapse of a crane. Greig Philip Harwood and John Divers, employees of Enermech Limited, were injured while working on the Fulmar Alpha North Sea oil platform on 11 September 2017 Picture shows; The Fulmar platform. North Sea. Supplied by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited website Date; Unknown
North Sea firm fined £535,000 after workers seriously hurt in rig crane collapse
Craig Scott pouring drink into a glass at bar.
First 20 venues announced for return of Aberdeen Cocktail Week
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Double rapist jailed for traumatising attacks on two women
Roof repair in Boddam was completed by local tradesmen who stepped in to help.
Kind roofer steps in to fix Aberdeenshire pensioner's botched roof repair for free, but…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ian Thomas appeared in court for causing a disturbance at Asda in Huntly Picture shows; Ian Thomas and Asda Huntly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Disgruntled former Asda employee given jail warning after clash with ex colleague
Jamie Russo with two takeaway containers inside Redcloak Fish Bar
Stonehaven chipper handed out 'around 750 free kids' meals' during summer holidays, reveals 22-year-old…
Copper Pots Day Nursery in Aberdeen
Splintered boxes, unsecured doors and hanging blind cords raise 'serious concerns' at Aberdeen nursery