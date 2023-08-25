Owners tease opening of new Town House cocktail bar in Aberdeen’s Golden Square this autumn

Whether you’re looking to wine down or shake it ’til you make it, Aberdeen’s latest bar is set to become everyone’s favourite spot.

The Town House is preparing to open its doors to the public next month.

Located within Golden Square, close to the city centre, the new bar is sure to boast opulence and provide customers with a “high-end experience”.

Situated in Golden Square

Sharing snippets of what’s to come, Tim Jones, is helping bring the vision for Town House to life with his marketing agency, Fanks Media.

Mr Jones said they are aiming to create a space where residents in Aberdeen can “dine in elegance”, all at an affordable price.

He has been working closely with Will Massie, who has dealt with the operations side of things, concentrating on the layout and design of the venue.

Mr Jones added: “Will approached us to say they had a concept and a building that they were looking to roll out for a specific audience.

“We are focusing on service and want to create an ambiance where people can come and enjoy a high-end evening out, without having to pay the prices you’d expect for that.”

What to expect at Town House

The new bar will stock a range of luxurious wines, as well as serve some high-quality and not seen before cocktails.

“We want to source particular wines and have been working hard to make our own twist on classic cocktails, as well as create new recipes”, added Jones and Massie.

Bringing a high-quality service at an affordable price tag, seems to be at the forefront of Town House.

Walking into the venue, guests can expect to feel blown away by its elegance, as they will be presented with a huge wine cellar, that leads to a modern waiting area.

Mr Massie said: “The layout and interior design has changed. We have a new bar and all of the floors have been refinished to a high standard.

“We have redesigned the restaurant layout and removed a long double sided booth in the middle. This has created more space for drinking as well as a new layout for dining.”

They have opted for a vibrant teal and green colour scheme that will feature darker and lighter elements throughout.

An array of live performances including, singers, saxophone players and harpists are to be the venue’s entertainment.

‘A whirlwind project’

The bar comes at a time where there seems to be a steady pace of new ventures opening in the city.

Just last week, upmarket dessert restaurant, Heavenly Desserts opened on Union Street.

With plans to also transform one of Union Street’s longest-running empty units into a games pub released a few days ago.

The Town House has only been in the works for three months, as it hopes to open its doors in time for Autumn.

It will be opened by The Epic Group, who also owns The Priory, The Monkey House, Prohibition Bar and The Pearl Lounge in Aberdeen.

A launch event will take place on September 8, where singer Paul Black will be in attendance. This will be ahead of the official opening on September 9.

The pair concluded by saying: “We are really excited to be bringing something new to the city and think the vibe will be really nice.”

To stay in the know with all things Town House, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages for regular updates.