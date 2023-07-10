Scores of locals back new bid to turn Cults Railway Station into cafe and Haddo Estate mansion being modernised

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the north-east.

This week, we take a look at the renewed push to turn Cults Railway Station into a cafe.

The scheme was rejected in 2021, but dozens of supporters are now urging the council to give it a chance.

Elsewhere, developers behind controversial housing proposals at Rubislaw Quarry appear to be plotting the best way forward.

First off, we have an Inverurie pub seeking permission for changes put in place more than a decade ago…

Butcher’s Arms wants to keep letting out room above the bar

In October 2012, the James Bond movie Skyfall was released, Craig Brown was Aberdeen FC manager and Barack Obama was still in his first term as US president.

Around the same time, which now feels very long ago, the Butcher’s Arms in Inverurie started letting out a former flat above the West High Street pub.

It’s now been that way for more than a decade, but it turns out the owners didn’t apply for the correct consent for the changes at the time.

Now Neil and Darlene Cable are seeking retrospective permission to keep operating the letting room above the town centre bar.

Claims ‘hideous’ 5G mast would spoil scenic part of Aberdeen

Furious west end residents have successfully battled plans for a 20m pole “right next to historic Rubislaw Quarry”.

Clarke Telecom, a Manchester-based wireless infrastructure firm, submitted the proposal for a spot on Queens Road.

It would come with four antennas and three equipment cabinets, all designed to boost mobile phone signal in the area.

The company’s website boasts: “Clarke Telecom are considered an essential asset in the deployment of 4G and 5G technology by the various mobile phone operators.”

But locals in the leafy neck of Aberdeen banded together to send them a pretty clear signal.

Andrew Cameron, who lives nearby, expressed concern about the potential impact of the radiation on his health.

And he cast doubt on research provided by the applicants downplaying any possible consequences of 5G masts.

Could harmful effects only be uncovered in years to come?

His letter of objection states: “The history of medical research has shown that many harmful human conditions have only been detected after long periods of exposure.

“There have been too many instances in the past where health risks have been conveniently overlooked, usually to protect financial investments.”

He added that the location “right next to historic Rubislaw Quarry” was not in-keeping with the traditional area.

Harald Bartl, a therapist and a former champion pole vaulter, told the communications giants to take a running jump.

He wrote: “These masts and cabinets are hideous, and they are spoiling the look of Aberdeen.”

Why did council reject the mast plans?

And Margaret Carter warned there are “most certainly health concerns, especially for the children”.

She added: “These masts will irradiate the air, which is scientifically considered a form of air pollution.”

And the council has now rejected the application, citing the “adverse impact” on nearby trees.

The latest on unpopular Rubislaw Quarry flats scheme

Meanwhile, Canadian developer Carttera is re-examining its controversial plans for a huge new block of flats on the edge of Rubislaw Quarry.

The £70 million scheme for 245 flats was approved by the Scottish Government in late 2020, after being opposed by scores of locals and refused by Aberdeen City Council.

The firm responsible is now seeking permission to amend parts of the proposal.

That includes:

When granting permission, Holyrood officials asked that “no development” take place until a landscaping scheme was put forward. Carttera now wants to delay that until construction is in its third phase.

They want to delay external lighting works and the production of a waste storage scheme to the same stage.

The Scottish Government also demanded that no construction take place until plans for the bistro and gym were in place, but Carttera would prefer that this is postponed. Instead, they’d ask that the condition state that no flats “can be occupied” until the gym and diner plans are sorted out.

Fill up for free in Ballater

Scottish Water is seeking Aberdeenshire Council’s permission for a new top-up tap in Ballater.

The addition to Bridge Street would mean that people can fill up their water bottles free of charge, which is bound to be much appreciated by visitors to the popular tourist village in the summer months.

Similar taps have been installed at various spots all over Scotland.

King’s interior designer to create more self-catering rooms at mansion

Earlier this year, Planning Ahead revealed that the King’s interior designer had become embroiled in a row over his mansion in Ballater.

Mikhail Pietranek bought B-listed Monaltrie House about 20 years ago, a plush 18th century residence in the shadow of Craigendarroch.

The “luxury interior design specialist”, whose clients also include Harrods and Ralph Lauren, runs his business from there.

It’s also used as a self-catering holiday home and regularly hosted members of the Metropolitan Police when they were looking after the Queen at Balmoral Castle.

Earlier this year, historians were left disappointed when he started work on a new walkway without permission.

It meant doing away with courtyard buildings said to have been lying derelict since a fire “decades ago”.

Despite unrest over the works, Aberdeenshire Council recently granted them approval.

Now, Mr Pietranek is seeking to extend and alter the huge home to offer more self-catering accommodation.

To do this, he wants to reinstate a former building between the North Towers to create more rooms.

There would be a gym, spa, store and sitting room on the ground floor.

The first floor would have two bedrooms and two sitting rooms, while there would be two extra bedrooms and a sitting room on the attic floor.

Designers say this would be done in a style “sympathetic” with the rest of the building.

Formartine House being brought into modern age

Lord Aberdeen, a “champion of the north-east”, was born in 1955.

As the 7th Marquess of Aberdeen and Temair, Alexander George Gordon was said to enjoy regaling friends with “fascinating tales of family valour”.

Following his death in 2020, aged 64, well-wishers described him as a “proper laird”, who was personable to everyone.

In the mid-1990s, he built the House of Formartine on the grounds of his Haddo Estate near Ellon.

Now, it has fallen into new ownership – with fresh plans for it attributed to a Mr and Mrs Aberdeen.

They want to “modernise” the mansion at northern end of the historic Haddo

House Walled Garden.

Fireplaces will be torn out, with “redundant” chimneys then being removed too.

New rooflights would be created, with a boiler flue going through the roof of the eastern range.

Single glazed panels forming part of the grand entrance will be replaced with more “thermally efficient” alternatives.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council state: “These changes will alter the appearance of the building.

“But they are not considered significant enough to adversely affect the character of the building in its historic setting.”

Scores of locals back new plans to turn Cults railway station into cafe

Trainspotters received a rare treat last week as the legendary Flying Scotsman puffed its way through the north-east.

In times gone by, trains like these would have been a regular sight along the Deeside line, which ran between Aberdeen and Ballater for decades before closing in the 1960s.

Since then, the stretch has become a popular walking and cycling trail, seeing an upsurge in use during the pandemic.

It was during this time that businessman John Mackenzie bought the old Cults railway station on the outskirts of Aberdeen – with the intention of turning it into a cafe catering to peckish passersby.

The first stage was serving up cakes and hot drinks from an old shipping container outside the building.

This, he hoped, would pave the way for the transformation of the historic station.

But it didn’t quite go to plan.

What went wrong?

In November 2021, Aberdeen City Council refused permission for the work.

Mainly, they took issue with the plans being “excessive for the site”, bringing “noise and disturbance to the area”.

It was also feared that the cafe could be a “pedestrian safety hazard”, with no “safe route” to reach it from Cults.

In the meantime, the authority did agree to let the kiosk, known as Boxcar, remain there.

Now Mr Mackenzie is making a renewed bid to bring his cafe vision for Cults Railway Station to life…

He wants it to become a combined café, bike shop and cycle repair workshop, which would mean demolishing and replacing the building’s north extension.

Taking the feedback on board – such as that from Cults Community Council, who said they’d be fine with a smaller cafe – he hopes it will be a case of second time lucky.

The station is presently used by Skyline Cycles as a workshop, but they’d like to start selling bikes and accessories from it too.

Consultants Aurora Planning state: “Our client wishes to secure the long-term future of the station building, and of Skyline Cycles within this.

“The proposed café would be significantly smaller than that which was proposed previously, with a reduced number of both indoor and outdoor seats.”

From Monday to Thursday, the cafe would be open from 8am to 7pm, and from 8am to 8pm from Friday to Sunday.

The bike shop would run between 9am and 5pm Monday-Sunday.

But what do locals say about the Cults railway station plans?

About 100 people have already written to Aberdeen City Council urging the authority to approve the plans this time.

Diane Leaver, who lives on Duthie Terrace, said: “I’ve been visiting the Boxcar since it opened whilst out walking my dog on the old railway line.

“It’s a fantastic addition to the community and it encourages people to walk or cycle.

“However the current facilities are not appropriate for Aberdeen’s climate, nor over

winter. The creation of the new premises would be a godsend.”

Brian Norie, from Fettercairn, praised the “ambitious” idea to “regenerate an iconic building”.

Laura Begg said she “can’t believe improvements like this have not already been done”.

And Milltimber’s Dr Iryna Mykhailova added: “The update to the station will result in the building and history associated with the old railway road being preserved, rather than falling into disrepair.”

Is anyone still against it?

A small handful are fighting to derail the plans.

Peter Anderson, from Cults, is objecting “on the strongest possible terms”.

Mr Anderson adds: “Customers to the current premises consistently park in surrounding streets.

“My two grandchildren live in Ashfield Road and I have had to resort to reminding drivers ignoring the speed limits of their duty of care to local residents.”

Jack Sandler fears the coffee shop might become a “hub” for teenagers, who will “destroy the area with mess and foul language”.

Fransiska Louwagie objected because she would prefer a venue “that is more

tearoom style”.

