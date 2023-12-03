Teen mortified as mum greets him at Aberdeen train station wearing inflatable Christmas tree costume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen mortified as mum greets him at Aberdeen train station wearing inflatable Christmas tree costume

Jennifer Morrison prepared a hilarious surprise for her son Aidan.

By Graham Fleming
Jennifer Morrison greeted her son Aidan, 19, at Aberdeen train station wearing an inflatable Christmas tree costume. Image: Jennifer Morrison
An Aberdeen mum surprised both her son and other travellers as she greeted him at the train station wearing an inflatable Christmas tree costume.

Jennifer Morrison, 43, played the prank on son Aidan when he returned home after finishing his studies at the University of Stirling for the festive season.

Aidan, 19, was looking forward to seeing his mum and older brother Ben, 21, for the first time in two months when his train pulled into Aberdeen station late on Friday night.

However, an excitable Christmas tree greeted him instead.

Jennifer arrived to pick up Aidan in an inflatable Christmas tree costume.
Less-than-impressed Aidan reluctantly embraced his mum in the festive get-up.

The whole prank was recorded by Ben, who captured a mortified Aidan exiting the station accompanied by an inflatable Christmas tree.

Stay-at-home mum Jennifer, who has three sons, said it was “all in good fun”.

Speaking to the P&J, she said:” I have been planning on doing something like this for ages.

Aidan left speechless by Christmas prank

“We used to live overseas in Dubai, and we just came back a year and a half ago and are back living in Aberdeen.

“I have three sons and two of them go to university in Scotland and originally what I was going to do was meet them at the airport dressed in fancy costume one day as a fun prank when we were over there.

“But because of Covid it just never happened, so I wanted to do something else.

“One of my boys goes to Stirling University and we had not seen him for two months so he was a good target.”

Jennifer, AIdan and Ben
Aidan, who studies film & media as well as business, “was a good sport”.

“I think he sort of knew that it was coming.

“I’ve mentioned it and joked about it but I don’t think he thought it was ever going to happen!” Jennifer continued.

‘He knows his mum is a bit crazy’

“You had people giving you funny looks when we were approaching the gates, I bet they were thinking ‘please don’t let that be for me'”.

“You could tell by the looks on their faces. Some people just started walking in the other direction!

“It was good to make up for lost time and really surprise him.

“He was a really good sport about it – although he didn’t really say much after it,  I think he was speechless.

“You can see it in the video but he was walking ahead of me the entire time as if he did not know me.

“He’ll be looking over his shoulder for a while to come I think.

“He knows his mum is a bit crazy.”

