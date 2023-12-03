Teen mortified as mum greets him at Aberdeen train station wearing inflatable Christmas tree costume

An Aberdeen mum surprised both her son and other travellers as she greeted him at the train station wearing an inflatable Christmas tree costume.

Jennifer Morrison, 43, played the prank on son Aidan when he returned home after finishing his studies at the University of Stirling for the festive season.

Aidan, 19, was looking forward to seeing his mum and older brother Ben, 21, for the first time in two months when his train pulled into Aberdeen station late on Friday night.

However, an excitable Christmas tree greeted him instead.

Less-than-impressed Aidan reluctantly embraced his mum in the festive get-up.

The whole prank was recorded by Ben, who captured a mortified Aidan exiting the station accompanied by an inflatable Christmas tree.

Stay-at-home mum Jennifer, who has three sons, said it was “all in good fun”.

Speaking to the P&J, she said:” I have been planning on doing something like this for ages.

Aidan left speechless by Christmas prank

“We used to live overseas in Dubai, and we just came back a year and a half ago and are back living in Aberdeen.

“I have three sons and two of them go to university in Scotland and originally what I was going to do was meet them at the airport dressed in fancy costume one day as a fun prank when we were over there.

“But because of Covid it just never happened, so I wanted to do something else.

“One of my boys goes to Stirling University and we had not seen him for two months so he was a good target.”

Aidan, who studies film & media as well as business, “was a good sport”.

“I think he sort of knew that it was coming.

“I’ve mentioned it and joked about it but I don’t think he thought it was ever going to happen!” Jennifer continued.

‘He knows his mum is a bit crazy’

“You had people giving you funny looks when we were approaching the gates, I bet they were thinking ‘please don’t let that be for me'”.

“You could tell by the looks on their faces. Some people just started walking in the other direction!

“It was good to make up for lost time and really surprise him.

“He was a really good sport about it – although he didn’t really say much after it, I think he was speechless.

“You can see it in the video but he was walking ahead of me the entire time as if he did not know me.

“He’ll be looking over his shoulder for a while to come I think.

“He knows his mum is a bit crazy.”