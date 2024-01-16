Brew Toon boss: ‘It’s a long road ahead but we can’t wait to bring Malt Mill back to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Brew Toon boss: ‘It’s a long road ahead but we can’t wait to bring Malt Mill back to life’

The independent Peterhead business has been given the go-ahead to open its first dedicated pub in Aberdeen.

By Ramone Waters
The Malt Mill will become a new Brew Toon pub.
The Malt Mill will become a new Brew Toon pub. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Peterhead’s Brew Toon has finally been given permission to open its first ever dedicated pub – while bringing a long-closed Aberdeen venue back to life.

It was all the way back in the summer of 2022 that brewery bosses applied to resurrect the old Malt Mill and Downstairs venues on Holburn Street.

As revealed in our Planning Ahead round-up on Monday, the proposal has now been rubber-stamped.

How the new Brew Toon pub at the Malt Mill could look. Image: Cumming and Co.

And in an exclusive interview, Brew Toon co-founder Cammy Bowden today told us about his excitement at finally being able to begin work.

But he also revealed the wrangles that held up his proposals, and warned that it could be some time before he can fling open the doors.

‘This is a huge step’

Cammy is known for coming up with exotic flavours like M’ango Unchained, rhubarb and strawberry Sour to the People and even (his favourite) blueberry muffin stout.

Brew Toon co-owner Cammy Bowden. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Now, he will be ploughing his creative juices into the company’s very own bar.

And he told us that he can’t wait to pull the first pint.

But Cammy added: “It’s a long road ahead.

“There is no opening date as of yet, and there is a lot of work still to be done, but getting over this first hurdle of planning permission has been a huge step for the brewery.”

The Malt Mill on Holburn Street has been closed for some time. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Pub plans approved as Brew Toon brand grows ever more popular

The plans took about 18 months to be approved and much has changed in that time, with construction costs soaring.

Now that he has permission in place, Cammy will pore over the plans to work out the revised prices involved.

But he told us that Brew Toon is in a healthy position, with the business continuing to grow in the last few years.

As well as their own shop and tasting room in Peterhead, the brand pops up at various events, sells bottles in Morrisons and has an increasing presence at north-east pubs.

Danny Oliver of Brew Toon at The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What will new Brew Toon pub sell?

For fans of the Malt Mill, the closed building has been a sad sight.

It shut in 2016, along with its Downstairs music venue, following a row with neighbours over noise.

This, Cammy explains, has been one of the major reasons for the hold-up.

Council decision-makers wanted to make sure that new flats planned at the rear will not be affected by sound from the venue, or cooking smells.

The apartments could be run by someone else, but would still be a way of bringing additional revenue to the bar.

The newly approved flats would be built here, to the rear of the pub. Image: Cummings and Co

Are you excited about the Brew Toon pub? Let us know in our comments section below

New Brew Toon pub to bring in old faces and new

But the Brew Toon boss is keen for the reborn pub to retain some links to its past.

He said: “The Malt Mill was known for its cask ales, and that is something we are looking to continue when we take over the venue.

“It could be that Brew Toon produces its first cask ale for this place.

“We are keen to create a pub where the regulars from before would be happy to come back.”

Whether their recent WKD Blue creation will make it to the menu remains to be seen. Read our review of the colourful creation here.

And you can see the new Brew Toon pub plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A stuck lorry has been blocking Carnegie’s Brae since 4:45am today. DC Thomson
Lorry jack-knifes on ice in city centre as commuters face Charleston delays after second…
Continued police presence at the scene in Tillydrone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police called to Tillydrone after man, 37, found dead near Aberdeen high rise
Dale Roberston and Ian Somers, who have opened Velohub at Transition Extreme as a way to "beat the bus gates" in Aberdeen. Image: Velohub/Creegan Communications
New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could 'help people beat the bus gates'
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aden Country Park café closes due to rising costs
Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group: Workers 'gobsmacked' over firm's collapse
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Aberdeen and Dundee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen boy, 16, admits binding cat's legs together and torturing it
Sledders enjoy the snow in Aberdeen.
Sledgers, dog walks, stunning landscapes and golf course skiers - all the best pictures…
BrewDog beer glasses.
North-east MSP seeks meeting with BrewDog over pay
2
George 'Brian' Alden was found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.
Crown Street high-speed driver who caused horror crash is jailed

Conversation