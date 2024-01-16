Brew Toon boss: ‘It’s a long road ahead but we can’t wait to bring Malt Mill back to life’

Peterhead’s Brew Toon has finally been given permission to open its first ever dedicated pub – while bringing a long-closed Aberdeen venue back to life.

It was all the way back in the summer of 2022 that brewery bosses applied to resurrect the old Malt Mill and Downstairs venues on Holburn Street.

As revealed in our Planning Ahead round-up on Monday, the proposal has now been rubber-stamped.

And in an exclusive interview, Brew Toon co-founder Cammy Bowden today told us about his excitement at finally being able to begin work.

But he also revealed the wrangles that held up his proposals, and warned that it could be some time before he can fling open the doors.

‘This is a huge step’

Cammy is known for coming up with exotic flavours like M’ango Unchained, rhubarb and strawberry Sour to the People and even (his favourite) blueberry muffin stout.

Now, he will be ploughing his creative juices into the company’s very own bar.

And he told us that he can’t wait to pull the first pint.

But Cammy added: “It’s a long road ahead.

“There is no opening date as of yet, and there is a lot of work still to be done, but getting over this first hurdle of planning permission has been a huge step for the brewery.”

Pub plans approved as Brew Toon brand grows ever more popular

The plans took about 18 months to be approved and much has changed in that time, with construction costs soaring.

Now that he has permission in place, Cammy will pore over the plans to work out the revised prices involved.

But he told us that Brew Toon is in a healthy position, with the business continuing to grow in the last few years.

As well as their own shop and tasting room in Peterhead, the brand pops up at various events, sells bottles in Morrisons and has an increasing presence at north-east pubs.

What will new Brew Toon pub sell?

For fans of the Malt Mill, the closed building has been a sad sight.

It shut in 2016, along with its Downstairs music venue, following a row with neighbours over noise.

This, Cammy explains, has been one of the major reasons for the hold-up.

Council decision-makers wanted to make sure that new flats planned at the rear will not be affected by sound from the venue, or cooking smells.

The apartments could be run by someone else, but would still be a way of bringing additional revenue to the bar.

New Brew Toon pub to bring in old faces and new

But the Brew Toon boss is keen for the reborn pub to retain some links to its past.

He said: “The Malt Mill was known for its cask ales, and that is something we are looking to continue when we take over the venue.

“It could be that Brew Toon produces its first cask ale for this place.

“We are keen to create a pub where the regulars from before would be happy to come back.”

And you can see the new Brew Toon pub plans here.