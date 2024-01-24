Revealed: The five Aberdeen projects that could be named after Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The five Aberdeen projects that could be named after Queen Elizabeth II

Councillors will be asked which big-money project should be named after the late monarch, who died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in 2022.

By Alastair Gossip
Could a futristic playpark at the beach be named after The Queen? Image: PA and Aberdeen City Council/Keppie Design
One of Aberdeen’s new schools or parks could be named after Queen Elizabeth II.

City officials have come up with a shortlist of big-money projects – all aimed at young people – which the council could name after the late monarch.

The Queen died in September 2022 while at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

And her affection for the north-east was reflected in her presence at openings, public events and celebrations here.

Crowds pack Broad Street to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977. Image: DC Thomson
There is a palace process the city would have to go through to name any of these projects after the royal.

But please take our whirlwind tour of the shortlist councillors are considering.

Then, have your say in our online poll.

The Queen Elizabeth II Hazlehead Academy?

Hazlehead Academy was among the buildings she opened in Aberdeen.

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen in 1970.
October 1970: The Queen looks at some of the apparatus in the physics laboratory at Hazlehead Academy with teacher Mr J Muckersie and sixth-year pupil Denis Taylor. Image: DC Thomson

Now more than 50 years on, councillors are sizing up a replacement.

They recently decided to include Countesswells in the catchment area.

It came amid concern over how long it may take for Aberdeen’s new town to have enough children to justify a secondary of its own.

Could it be fitting to name the successor after Queen Elizabeth II?

The Queen Elizabeth II playpark at Hazlehead Park?

Staying in the west of the city, another suggestion is the new £1 million playpark which is to be built at Hazlehead Park.

The bright plans for Hazlehead Park's £1 million playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Construction was expected to begin this month on the colourful “wow factor” for the family-favourite park, which is Aberdeen’s largest.

The land, once the Forest of Stocket, was purchased in 1920 by the town council.

It was bought with money from the Common Good Fund, set up with wealth gifted to Aberdeen in 1319 for its support of King Robert the Bruce.

Your choice not on the shortlist? Let us know what you’d like to be Aberdeen’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the comment section below.

The Queen Elizabeth II Aberdeen beach park?

Another option being put forward is to name part of the £150m city centre and beach facelift after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Colourful proposals for the playpark included in the £48m Aberdeen beach urban park - which could be named after Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The £48m revamp of the Queens Links area could be a right royal fit for a lasting tribute.

Latest plans include a futuristic playground, an amphitheatre, events field and “gateway” buildings to “enhance a sense of arrival” when travelling towards the waterfront down the Beach Boulevard.

Two Aberdeen primary schools also in the royal running

Completing council property chief Stephen Booth’s shortlist are two primary schools being built in Aberdeen.

Tillydrone parents raised concern about progress on the new Riverbank School – but the local authority saved millions by pausing construction to find a better price.

The new Riverbank School is also in the running to be named after Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Aberdeen City Council
It will be built alongside Aberdeen’s third Cruyff Court sports pitch, to be named after Dons royalty Willie Miller.

Tillydrone already has links with Queen Elizabeth II.

The £22m Diamond Bridge was named, in part, to commemorate her reign lasting more than 60 years.

Meanwhile, the proposed primary at Newhills is also being considered.

It’s being built to ease pressure on Brimmond School, which only opened in 2015.

New housing planned in the area will leave the school roll “far exceeding capacity” in the area by 2026.

Time for your say… Which Aberdeen project would you like to see named after Queen Elizabeth II?

Now is the time to have your say in our poll on the options put forward to councillors.

They won’t be bound by Stephen Booth’s list of suggestions and could choose any of the capital projects currently on the city’s books.

Artist's impression of LEZ sign on Union Street, Aberdeen.
Those include the incoming Aberdeen low emission zone, the under-construction Aberdeen market, the planned Berryden Corridor dual carriageway or new schools in Bridge of Don, Cove or Countesswells.

If you wish to vouch for them or any of the other projects on the council’s longlist, tell us in the comments section below.

Immediately after her death, Conservative councillors pressed for the new-look Union Terrace Gardens to be renamed after the late Queen.

Other suggestions for a lasting tribute included the SNP’s proposed “urban garden” in Queen Street.

When the Queen performed her first ever opening ceremony in Aberdeen

Conversation