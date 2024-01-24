Revealed: The five Aberdeen projects that could be named after Queen Elizabeth II

One of Aberdeen’s new schools or parks could be named after Queen Elizabeth II.

City officials have come up with a shortlist of big-money projects – all aimed at young people – which the council could name after the late monarch.

The Queen died in September 2022 while at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

And her affection for the north-east was reflected in her presence at openings, public events and celebrations here.

There is a palace process the city would have to go through to name any of these projects after the royal.

But please take our whirlwind tour of the shortlist councillors are considering.

Then, have your say in our online poll.

The Queen Elizabeth II Hazlehead Academy?

Hazlehead Academy was among the buildings she opened in Aberdeen.

Now more than 50 years on, councillors are sizing up a replacement.

They recently decided to include Countesswells in the catchment area.

It came amid concern over how long it may take for Aberdeen’s new town to have enough children to justify a secondary of its own.

Could it be fitting to name the successor after Queen Elizabeth II?

The Queen Elizabeth II playpark at Hazlehead Park?

Staying in the west of the city, another suggestion is the new £1 million playpark which is to be built at Hazlehead Park.

Construction was expected to begin this month on the colourful “wow factor” for the family-favourite park, which is Aberdeen’s largest.

The land, once the Forest of Stocket, was purchased in 1920 by the town council.

It was bought with money from the Common Good Fund, set up with wealth gifted to Aberdeen in 1319 for its support of King Robert the Bruce.

Your choice not on the shortlist? Let us know what you’d like to be Aberdeen’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the comment section below.

The Queen Elizabeth II Aberdeen beach park?

Another option being put forward is to name part of the £150m city centre and beach facelift after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The £48m revamp of the Queens Links area could be a right royal fit for a lasting tribute.

Latest plans include a futuristic playground, an amphitheatre, events field and “gateway” buildings to “enhance a sense of arrival” when travelling towards the waterfront down the Beach Boulevard.

Two Aberdeen primary schools also in the royal running

Completing council property chief Stephen Booth’s shortlist are two primary schools being built in Aberdeen.

Tillydrone parents raised concern about progress on the new Riverbank School – but the local authority saved millions by pausing construction to find a better price.

It will be built alongside Aberdeen’s third Cruyff Court sports pitch, to be named after Dons royalty Willie Miller.

Tillydrone already has links with Queen Elizabeth II.

The £22m Diamond Bridge was named, in part, to commemorate her reign lasting more than 60 years.

Meanwhile, the proposed primary at Newhills is also being considered.

It’s being built to ease pressure on Brimmond School, which only opened in 2015.

New housing planned in the area will leave the school roll “far exceeding capacity” in the area by 2026.

Time for your say… Which Aberdeen project would you like to see named after Queen Elizabeth II?

Now is the time to have your say in our poll on the options put forward to councillors.

They won’t be bound by Stephen Booth’s list of suggestions and could choose any of the capital projects currently on the city’s books.

Those include the incoming Aberdeen low emission zone, the under-construction Aberdeen market, the planned Berryden Corridor dual carriageway or new schools in Bridge of Don, Cove or Countesswells.

If you wish to vouch for them or any of the other projects on the council’s longlist, tell us in the comments section below.

Immediately after her death, Conservative councillors pressed for the new-look Union Terrace Gardens to be renamed after the late Queen.

Other suggestions for a lasting tribute included the SNP’s proposed “urban garden” in Queen Street.