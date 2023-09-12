Derided ‘Generation Aberdeen’ slogan approved even though it ‘took marketing gurus 15 minutes to explain it’ to councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derided ‘Generation Aberdeen’ slogan approved even though it ‘took marketing gurus 15 minutes to explain it’ to councillor

The branding is designed to encapsulate the council's various city centre regeneration projects.

By Ben Hendry
The Generation Aberdeen branding has been approved despite councillor Marie Boulton's protests
The Generation Aberdeen branding has been approved despite councillor Marie Boulton's protests. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson and Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media

Could the slogan “Generation Aberdeen” become world famous, even one day rivalling New York’s iconic love heart design?

Branding boffins, who toiled over the catchphrase, say it has the potential to become “globally recognised”.

That claim has come under scrutiny, however.

When it was first brought to councillors for approval in May, it was almost laughed out of the chamber.

A souvenir store in Midtown Manhattan, replete with the iconic New York imagery. Image: rblfmr/Shutterstock

Bemused members said it reeked of “old people trying to be cool”.

Workshops took place behind closed doors in July, with the minds behind it explaining the rationale to puzzled councillors.

That was enough to convince the ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat administration, who yesterday signed off on the branding.

But others remain convinced it’s a bad idea…

Who was against the Generation Aberdeen slogan, and why?

Independent Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton might have more reason to care about the branding than many, as the former leader of the city centre masterplan projects.

She asked her colleagues to send the plans to the scrapheap.

Mrs Boulton said that when she recently asked one of the people behind the project to sum up the Generation Aberdeen slogan, she was given a “15-minute explanation”.

The Generation Aberdeen phrase still has its critics. Image: Aberdeen City Council

She added: “It should be obvious what it’s about. This doesn’t tell people what it is, it doesn’t fall off the tongue… It’s a bit of a nothing.”

“I just want what’s best for the city.”

Global recognition? Marketing expert councillor unconvinced

Labour’s Kate Blake told the chamber she has 25 years of experience in marketing as she stuck the boot in.

Kate Blake at the Town House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said the idea that Generation Aberdeen would have “global recognition” as a slogan was “a very ambitious target”.

The Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor questioned how this would be measured, as the slogan was compared to the likes of the Glasgow Smiles Better campaign.

This came as others brought up successful examples such as the “I Heart New York” logo or closer-to-home examples like Glasgow Smiles Better.

What happened in the end?

The meeting later descended into an argument over Labour’s failure to attend the summer workshops on the slogan.

But finance convener Alex McLellan implored others to stop bickering and come to a decision.

Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
How the slogan could look on shopfronts. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.

He said: “We can’t keep delaying and deferring actual decision-making, we need to push on.”

Ultimately, the administration’s numbers advantage saw the plans passed.

That means it will now be used to form a website explaining the various masterplan strands, daubed on hoarding around construction projects and plastered on buses.

The championing of the street art mural on the already demolished 1970s indoor market did not breed confidence in the Aberdeen masterplan branding among councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
The championing of the street art mural on the already demolished 1970s indoor market did not breed confidence in the Aberdeen masterplan branding among councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.

You can read our report on the meeting where the branding was first met with scorn.

And see more on the gurus' defence of their Generation Aberdeen slogan here.

They said: “The word ‘generation’ allows us in one fell swoop to encapsulate all the positive elements of the project, whilst simultaneously drawing in all age groups.”

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation