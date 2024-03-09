Legal threat over claims SNP made rival redundant in political attack – as council claims Aberdeen Inspired was TOLD not to fill vacant post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legal threat over claims SNP made rival redundant in political attack – as council claims Aberdeen Inspired was TOLD not to fill vacant post

Only days after finding out he was facing redundancy, Councillor Ross Grant has been threatened with potential legal action over comments about the SNP finance convener Alex McLellan.

By Alastair Gossip
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan has threatened potential legal action against Councillor Ross Grant - only days after ending funding for the Labour member's day job.
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan has threatened potential legal action against Councillor Ross Grant - only days after ending funding for the Labour member's day job. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen councillor could face legal action – days after claiming he was being made redundant in a “politically motivated” budget day assault.

Labour’s Ross Grant has worked for the business improvement district, Aberdeen Inspired, since 2013.

And he came to The P&J to complain that council cuts to funding for his city centre manager role was the SNP and Lib Dems “making an opposition councillor redundant”.

His claims have been branded a “simply disingenuous attack on the reputation” of the SNP finance convener Alex McLellan, who swung the axe at Wednesday’s council budget meeting.

That night, he claimed he had only learned that Mr Grant had recently taken the city centre manager job during the fiery debate, as he announced plans to bring the role in-house at Marischal College.

Denying a “political hatchet job”, he said it would allow the local authority to seize “control of the narrative” amid the multi-million-pound regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.

Legal threat over claims city centre manager cut was ‘politically motivated’

But in an article published on Thursday, Mr Grant rejected that explanation.

Ross Grant out on the streets in the early days of his career with Aberdeen Inspired in 2013.
Ross Grant out on the streets in the early days of his career with Aberdeen Inspired in 2013. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

He claimed it would “hold more water” – looking less “politically motivated” – if the move saved the cash-strapped city some money.

“You do have to wonder how it could possibly be that the administration was not aware that someone was in the post,” he added.

Now, the finance convener has hit back – and threatened to take his fellow Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton councillor Mr Grant to court.

An email, seen by The P&J, shows senior council staff said they had “agreed” Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson would not fill the city centre manager vacancy.

The job came up when Mr Grant’s predecessor Innes Walker moved on over the Christmas period.

Appointed after an internal recruitment process, the Labour councillor took over on January 1.

But the Marischal College email trail, sent from within the council’s city development service on the morning of Wednesday’s budget vote, shows the local authority did not appear to know that.

And it makes clear that they did not think it could happen.

City centre manager cut was one council only thought possible if job was vacant

The SNP and Lib Dems tried to cut the funding last March. But they were advised not to, as the job was occupied and it would mean transferring the incumbent across to their staff.

This time around, the email from an unnamed official to council chiefs Jonathan Belford and Julie Wood confirmed: “[It] is competent [to take the job in-house].

The email from an unnamed official in the council's city development service to chief finance officer Jonathan Belford and interim chief city growth officer Julie Wood. It reads: "[It] is competent [to take the job in-house]."Our funding for this role at Aberdeen Inspired is on an annual basis. "There should be no TUPE [transfer] issues as the post has been vacant since Christmas and we agreed with Aberdeen Inspired (Adrian Watson) that they would not move to recruitment until after the budget was confirmed for 2024-25. "Albeit another member of staff has been covering the work in addition to their other project work."
The email from an unnamed official in the council’s city development service to chief finance officer Jonathan Belford and interim chief city growth officer Julie Wood. Image: DC Thomson

On top of this, Mr Grant’s council register of interests – last updated in December 2022 – lists his job as “senior project manager” with Aberdeen Inspired.

It was only just before Wednesday’s budget vote that he declared an interest due to his new job title, hours after the SNP and Lib Dem proposals had been proposed.

Labour councillor told: Apologise or else…

SNP finance convener Mr McLellan argued the email was proof he did not know Mr Grant was in the job.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled the 2024-25 Aberdeen City Council budget this week.
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled the 2024-25 Aberdeen City Council budget this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “This claim that the council has made Councillor Grant redundant is simply disingenuous as correspondence from senior council officials confirms they understood the post to be vacant.

“I am deeply hurt by these unfounded claims that the reduction of funding was somehow politically motivated.

“Councillor Grant has made this personal, when the simple reality is that he either has the role on an interim basis or he was appointed by Aberdeen Inspired’s senior managers who knew the funding for the post was at risk.

“Councillor Grant has used this situation to attack my character and reputation in the community we both represent – and I will be considering my options, unless an apology is forthcoming immediately.

“In addition, Councillor Grant’s register of interest states that he holds the position of senior project manager at Aberdeen Inspired, not city centre manager.”

Pressed on what options he was alluding to, Mr McLellan confirmed he could take legal action or refer the matter to the standards watchdog.

Will Ross Grant apologise?

But Mr Grant, facing potential redundancy in three weeks, was unmoved by his ward colleague’s words.

Finance convener Alex McLellan revealed fellow Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton councillor Ross Grant's day job was being axed during his budget speech.
Finance convener Alex McLellan revealed fellow Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton councillor Ross Grant’s day job was being axed during his budget speech. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It is astonishing that Councillor McLellan has misunderstood his own budget and the implications of this upon me and Aberdeen Inspired,” he said, when asked if he would apologise.

“At the council meeting on Wednesday the legal officers at the meeting offered advice to me about the difficult position I found myself, and whether or not I should participate in the budget vote.

“And as the recording will show, I declared an interest on the matter.

“So perhaps Councillor McLellan should not only apologise to me but apologise for misrepresenting the facts.”

Escalating war of words as Aberdeen Inspired rejects council’s version of events

Meanwhile, his employer Aberdeen Inspired doubled down in its row with the council.

Despite the £42,000 cut, the local authority is still a major funder due to the levy it pays on its city centre property.

But a spokesman for the business improvement district refuted the council’s version of events, outlined in the leaked email.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In a statement, he made clear that claims chief executive Adrian Watson was warned not to hire anyone for the city centre manager job were a falsehood.

He also called into question how the unnamed senior council official could say, on Wednesday ahead of the budget vote, that the post was vacant.

“At no point were we advised not to fill this role and Aberdeen City Council was fully aware that Ross Grant was incumbent in the position of city centre manager,” he insisted.

“Ross was appointed to the permanent position of city centre manager from January 1 this year and has been doing an excellent job liaising with council officials and members on an almost daily basis.

“We look forward to any discussion with Aberdeen City Council on this matter.”

