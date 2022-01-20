‘Naive’ young Orcadian avoids jail after indecent images of young children found on phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Naive’ young Orcadian avoids jail after indecent images of young children found on phone

By Iain Grant
January 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Kirkwall Sheriff Court.
Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

A ‘naive’ young Orcadian avoided being sent to jail after indecent images of young children were found on his phone.

Carl Goodram, who is already on the Sexual Offenders Register, was  given a three year community payback order when he appeared for sentence at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court previously heard he was being monitored following his previous conviction when the images were discovered during a routine police check on February 7 last year.

They depicted children as young as two, partially clothed, appearing to to be engaged in
sexual activity, with emojis covering their genitals.

Four were in Category A and four in Category B images while search terms in his phone’s internet history contained terms such as ‘Kids doing it’ and ‘Kids caught having sex.”

Goodram admitted that between January 23 and February 7 at 31 Lynn Crescent,  Kirkwall having indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children.

‘He’s somewhat naive and perhaps has some limitations to his
intellectual capacity’

His solicitor Cheryl Beattie yesterday said Goodram has been on remand since September 13, the equivalent of an eight month prison sentence.

The 23-year-old had never been off the island before and the experience had been a “massive culture shock for him.”

Ms Beattie added: “He’s somewhat naive and perhaps has some limitations to his
intellectual capacity.”

During his time inside, he had obtained health and safety qualifications and put himself forward for other courses.

There were, she said, relatively few images and most were duplicates.

His previous conviction involved him consensually kissing and improperly touching
a 14-year-old girl.

Imposing the community order, Sheriff Mungo Bovey said Goodram would over
the three year period be under the supervision of social workers and be listed on the Sexual Offenders Register.

He also has to complete 300 hours of unpaid work in the community within a year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]