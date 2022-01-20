‘Naive’ young Orcadian avoids jail after indecent images of young children found on phone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘naive’ young Orcadian avoided being sent to jail after indecent images of young children were found on his phone.

Carl Goodram, who is already on the Sexual Offenders Register, was given a three year community payback order when he appeared for sentence at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court previously heard he was being monitored following his previous conviction when the images were discovered during a routine police check on February 7 last year.

They depicted children as young as two, partially clothed, appearing to to be engaged in

sexual activity, with emojis covering their genitals.

Four were in Category A and four in Category B images while search terms in his phone’s internet history contained terms such as ‘Kids doing it’ and ‘Kids caught having sex.”

Goodram admitted that between January 23 and February 7 at 31 Lynn Crescent, Kirkwall having indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children.

‘He’s somewhat naive and perhaps has some limitations to his

intellectual capacity’

His solicitor Cheryl Beattie yesterday said Goodram has been on remand since September 13, the equivalent of an eight month prison sentence.

The 23-year-old had never been off the island before and the experience had been a “massive culture shock for him.”

Ms Beattie added: “He’s somewhat naive and perhaps has some limitations to his

intellectual capacity.”

During his time inside, he had obtained health and safety qualifications and put himself forward for other courses.

There were, she said, relatively few images and most were duplicates.

His previous conviction involved him consensually kissing and improperly touching

a 14-year-old girl.

Imposing the community order, Sheriff Mungo Bovey said Goodram would over

the three year period be under the supervision of social workers and be listed on the Sexual Offenders Register.

He also has to complete 300 hours of unpaid work in the community within a year.