Plans to upgrade Oban toilets could also help tourists caught short in accommodation hunt

By Louise Glen
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
The toilets at Pulpit Hill in Oban belong to Argyll and Bute Council. The council is leasing the toilets on a ground rent. Picture by Louise Glen.
An Oban property developer wants to upgrade inaccessible public toilets while also helping tourists caught short.

Businessman Daniel MacIntyre plans to redevelop public conveniences at one of the town’s most famous beauty spots at Pulpit Hill.

Not only does he want to make the loos – which overlook the Firth of Lorne towards Ben Nevis – more accessible, but he also wants to create two small sleeping pods to help ease the accommodation shortage for tourists.

The current public toilets have not been open for a number of years, and owners Argyll and Bute Council invited applicants to develop the toilets.

Mr MacIntyre, who has a number of popular businesses in the town including The View on Oban’s harbour front, said his was a two-pronged approach.

The toilets are difficult to get into for anyone with mobility issues. Picture by Louise Glen.

Small changes will help with Oban’s housing crisis

He said: “It has been well documented in Oban that there is housing crisis and that many homes and flats are used for tourists.

“We wanted to come up with a solution, so we think that we can develop two small sleeping pods in the former Pulpit Hill public toilets, and at the same time put in an accessible toilet. ”

Oban’s housing crisis has been well documented for many years, with one Oban couple forced to live in a cave.

Mr MacIntyre added: “As many people know, there are a lack of public toilets in the town, and they are often not open when people need them.

“It will also freshen up the area.”

Mr MacIntyre said he had discussed the matter with Oban Community Council who were supportive of the idea.

A plan has been lodged to turn view point toilets into holiday pods. Picture by Louise Glen.

Toilets are in need of an upgrade

On Argyll and Bute Council’s planning portal there are a number of favourable responses, with one man Andrew Walker commenting: “Recently we have been discouraged from using the toilets as they have been closed and from memory in need of an upgrade.

“This application will deliver an excellent new facility, and it is a great example of how a facility in our community can provide badly needed accommodation for visitors.”

There is one objection to the plan, raising concern about parking availability and that the pods may encourage overnight parking by camper vans.

The plan is due to be determined by March 11.

Oban Community Council previously said it was concerned about the number of AirBnB properties in the town that take away homes from young families.

 

