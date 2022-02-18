‘Argyll is still open for business’: Alternative route for motorists on A83 as heavy rain forecast for Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convoy system will be in place on the A83 Tarbert to Inveraray road, at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll, from Saturday at 7pm.

As heavy rain is forecast on Saturday night and throughout Sunday the alternative route, on the Old Military Road (OMR), may stay in place until Monday morning.

Andrew Spence, Bid4Oban chief executive, has reminded people that Argyll remains “open for business”.

He said: “We just want to tell everyone thinking of travelling that you can still get into Argyll.

“While it is not the best alternative route, Argyll is very much open for business.”

‘Road user safety has been put first’

Eddie Ross, from Bear Scotland, said: “We’ve been assessing the weather forecast over the next few days.

“We have taken the decision along with Transport Scotland to direct all traffic to use the Old Military Road from 7pm on Saturday evening as a safety precaution.

“Sunday’s forecast has indicated heavy rain throughout the day. Given the current high saturation levels experienced on the hillside, we’re continuing to put road user safety first.

“Road users should therefore anticipate the OMR being utilised from 7pm on Saturday evening until Monday morning. A hillside inspection will then take place to determine if it is safe to return traffic to the A83.

“Teams are continuing to pay close attention to the weather conditions in the area and are monitoring the hillside for any changes.”