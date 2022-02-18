‘Argyll is still open for business’: Alternative route for motorists on A83 as heavy rain forecast for Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Argyll is still open for business’: Alternative route for motorists on A83 as heavy rain forecast for Argyll

By Louise Glen
February 18, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 4:52 pm
The Rest and Be Thankful.
A convoy system will be in place on the A83 Tarbert to Inveraray road, at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll, from Saturday at 7pm.

As heavy rain is forecast on Saturday night and throughout Sunday the alternative route, on the Old Military Road (OMR), may stay in place until Monday morning.

Andrew Spence, Bid4Oban chief executive, has reminded people that Argyll remains “open for business”.

He said: “We just want to tell everyone thinking of travelling that you can still get into Argyll.

“While it is not the best alternative route, Argyll is very much open for business.”

‘Road user safety has been put first’

Eddie Ross, from Bear Scotland, said: “We’ve been assessing the weather forecast over the next few days.

“We have taken the decision along with Transport Scotland to direct all traffic to use the Old Military Road from 7pm on Saturday evening as a safety precaution.

“Sunday’s forecast has indicated heavy rain throughout the day. Given the current high saturation levels experienced on the hillside, we’re continuing to put road user safety first.

The new project will see an additional catch-pit constructed on A83 Rest and Be Thankful road.
In better weather the Rest and Be Thankful.

“Road users should therefore anticipate the OMR being utilised from 7pm on Saturday evening until Monday morning. A hillside inspection will then take place to determine if it is safe to return traffic to the A83.

“Teams are continuing to pay close attention to the weather conditions in the area and are monitoring the hillside for any changes.”

