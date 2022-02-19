NHS Orkney releases plea as services ‘tipped over the edge’ due to growing Covid numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Orkney releases plea as services ‘tipped over the edge’ due to growing Covid numbers

By Lauren Robertson
February 19, 2022, 12:43 pm
NHS Orkney has urged people to "remain vigilant".
NHS Orkney is asking locals to increase their efforts to limit the spread of Covid in the community.

The plea, released in partnership with Orkney Islands Council, comes after the health board recorded around 300 cases this week.

Though hospital admissions remain low, these high case rates are still having a significant impact on vital services including care and schools.

Both NHS Orkney and the council called on the community to work together to minimise the spread of the virus.

Locals are being asked to ensure their homes are prepared for the possibility that they may need to self-isolate, and it has been stressed that businesses should have contingency plans in place for staff shortages.

‘Tipped over the edge’

Interim chief executive of Orkney Islands Council, John Mundell, explained the extent to which services are being stretched.

He said: “Through the Herculean efforts of our staff we have – in the main – been able to keep services going this week, in the face of significant staffing challenges.

“There are a few services that are currently right on the edge – and unfortunately some that tipped over that edge – this week.

“To ensure that we can keep on track next week, we really need everyone in Orkney to pull together again and turn the current tide on community transmission.”

‘Must remain vigilant’

People living across the Orkney Islands were reminded to use face coverings and to take lateral flow tests if meeting up with members from another household.

Dr Louise Wilson, director in public health for NHS Orkney said: “We must remain vigilant as we continue to see high numbers of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the county.

Covid-19 is not going away but we can help to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We’d urge you to have plans in place to help you manage at home should you require to isolate. Likewise, we continue to ask businesses to have contingency plans in place if large numbers of their staff test positive or need leave to look after family members.

“We need to work together so that we can minimise the spread of transmission and disruption.”

