Highland veteran to take to the dancefloor in aid of Poppyscotland – four years after his world fell apart

A Highland veteran is dusting off his dancing shoes in support of Scotland’s largest Armed Forces charity as a thank you for helping him through a devastating family crisis.

Sammy Torrance from Balloch was left “devastated” after his home burned to the ground four years ago.

The 54-year-old, a former Sergeant in the Royal Highland Fusiliers, was on holiday when the fire broke out.

The family lost everything including their beloved dog Whisky.

Mr Torrance said he doesn’t know “what we would have done if it hadn’t been for Poppyscotland.”

‘The hardest part was asking for help’

He said: “When our house burned down while we were on holiday four years ago, we were totally devastated. We lost everything, including our dog, Whisky.

“I don’t know what we would have done if it hadn’t been for Poppyscotland helping us get back on our feet. The hardest part was asking for help in the first place, but they made us feel so welcome.

“Afterwards, I had a delayed reaction to the trauma, but Poppyscotland was there for me again. They arranged counselling and made sure I was a high priority.”

As a thank you for their support, the 54-year-old has signed up to take part in the charity’s Come Dancing competition which is returning to Inverness this weekend.

A total of seven couples will take to the dancefloor at the Drumossie Hotel in the hope of walking away with the prestigious Glitterball Trophy.

The lorry driver took up dancing after his wife convinced him to give it a go for his 50th birthday.

He says dancing has been a real lifeline.

“I had never danced before, but my wife persuaded me to give it a try for my 50th birthday,” he added.

“Now it’s been a real lifeline and helps me stay positive.

“It’s hard work preparing for the show – we’ve been practicing every weekend for the last six months.

“My partner has been amazing, and it’s sure to be a fantastic night out.”

Come Dancing returns to Inverness

Come Dancing with Poppyscotland is returning for its fourth year following a two-year break in proceedings.

The Inverness event, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, was last held in 2020 raising £21,000 in support of veterans in need.

The charity competition matches novices with experienced dancers from local dance school Toe 2 Toe.

Organisers say despite the disruptions brought on by the pandemic “this year’s competition is set to be the biggest ever.”