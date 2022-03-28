Highland veteran to take to the dancefloor in aid of Poppyscotland – four years after his world fell apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Highland veteran to take to the dancefloor in aid of Poppyscotland – four years after his world fell apart

By Michelle Henderson
March 28, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 1:10 pm
Mr Torrance turned to Poppyscotland for help after his home burned down.
A Highland veteran is dusting off his dancing shoes in support of Scotland’s largest Armed Forces charity as a thank you for helping him through a devastating family crisis.

Sammy Torrance from Balloch was left “devastated” after his home burned to the ground four years ago.

The 54-year-old, a former Sergeant in the Royal Highland Fusiliers, was on holiday when the fire broke out.

The family lost everything including their beloved dog Whisky.

Mr Torrance said he doesn’t know “what we would have done if it hadn’t been for Poppyscotland.”

‘The hardest part was asking for help’

He said: “When our house burned down while we were on holiday four years ago, we were totally devastated. We lost everything, including our dog, Whisky.

“I don’t know what we would have done if it hadn’t been for Poppyscotland helping us get back on our feet. The hardest part was asking for help in the first place, but they made us feel so welcome.

“Afterwards, I had a delayed reaction to the trauma, but Poppyscotland was there for me again. They arranged counselling and made sure I was a high priority.”

As a thank you for their support, the 54-year-old has signed up to take part in the charity’s Come Dancing competition which is returning to Inverness this weekend.

A total of seven couples will take to the dancefloor at the Drumossie Hotel in the hope of walking away with the prestigious Glitterball Trophy.

Mr Torrance and his dance partner will take to the dancefloor this weekend in aid of Poppyscotland.

The lorry driver took up dancing after his wife convinced him to give it a go for his 50th birthday.

He says dancing has been a real lifeline.

“I had never danced before, but my wife persuaded me to give it a try for my 50th birthday,” he added.

“Now it’s been a real lifeline and helps me stay positive.

“It’s hard work preparing for the show – we’ve been practicing every weekend for the last six months.

“My partner has been amazing, and it’s sure to be a fantastic night out.”

Come Dancing returns to Inverness

Come Dancing with Poppyscotland is returning for its fourth year following a two-year break in proceedings.

The Inverness event, which will take place on Friday and Saturday, was last held in 2020 raising £21,000 in support of veterans in need.

The charity competition matches novices with experienced dancers from local dance school Toe 2 Toe.

Organisers say despite the disruptions brought on by the pandemic “this year’s competition is set to be the biggest ever.”

