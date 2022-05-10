Ward closed at Caithness General Hospital due to norovirus outbreak By Michelle Henderson May 10, 2022, 7:51 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 10:00 am Bignold Ward at Caithness General Hospital has stopped accepting new admissions temporarily due to a norovirus outbreak. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A ward at Caithness General Hospital has been closed to new admissions due to a norovirus outbreak. Bignold Ward has been shut by NHS Highland temporarily after a number of patients presented symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. New admissions are being turned away from the ward as staff work to contain the outbreak. Visiting to the ward has also been restricted by health bosses to essential people only. Next of kin can contact the ward to discuss visiting arrangements. NHS Highland are also asking members of the public who are presenting symptoms or live with someone who is, to refrain from visiting any hospital or care home settings. Individuals must make sure they are clear of symptoms for 48 hours prior to visiting. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Urgent Care Centre in Portree forced to reduce operating hours due to ‘significant staffing pressures’ Western Isles Hospital ward to re-open to new admissions after two-week Covid closure NHS Highland closes Raigmore ward to visitors and new admissions due to norovirus Surgical ward at Western Isles Hospital remains shut due to Covid