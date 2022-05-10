Ward closed at Caithness General Hospital due to norovirus outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ward at Caithness General Hospital has been closed to new admissions due to a norovirus outbreak.

Bignold Ward has been shut by NHS Highland temporarily after a number of patients presented symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

New admissions are being turned away from the ward as staff work to contain the outbreak.

Visiting to the ward has also been restricted by health bosses to essential people only.

Next of kin can contact the ward to discuss visiting arrangements.

NHS Highland are also asking members of the public who are presenting symptoms or live with someone who is, to refrain from visiting any hospital or care home settings.

Individuals must make sure they are clear of symptoms for 48 hours prior to visiting.