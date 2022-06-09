‘People are waiting all over the island’: Three-month wait for electricity meter delays opening of Mull chocolate shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After waiting since March, the owner of a chocolate shop on the Isle of Mull has had to delay its opening date because she can’t get an electricity company to fit a power meter.

But every day the project is delayed, Ishbel Robbie from Craignure, says she is losing customers and money as her current coffee shop Arlene’s struggles to cope with the sheer volume of customers.

Mrs Robbie is one of a number of people on the island who have raised concerns about the struggle to get a power meter into a new property, or to change the type of meter they have.

‘There are plenty of people waiting on Mull’

The Isle of Mull is a 45-minute journey from the mainland, via Oban. Customers waiting for meters are consistently told that providers can not come to the island until a dozen jobs are in the pipeline.

Mrs Robbie’s building is at the end of the pier in Craignure and will provide a place for workshops, and her family’s growing business.

The cafe will allow people waiting for the Mull to Oban ferry, to enjoy a cup of tea and cake out of the elements. It will also provide much-needed jobs for the island.

While it is not quite finished, she had hoped to have it open this season. She first contacted electricity providers in March, and since then has been round every company looking for help to even get a date of when a meter might be fitted.

She said: “I have been trying to get a provider to come to the island to put a meter into the building. I keep being told that someone will phone me back.

“I have tried them all. I have had no luck at all. It always starts out well with them saying they will get back to you. But we have been waiting months now.

Fears meter woes are barrier to Mull living

“It is holding the project up – and I can not get the building finished as the electrics can not be signed off.

“There must be thousands of people waiting for new meters, there are plenty of people waiting on Mull.”

Mrs Robbie has written to local and national politicians to try and help her, but so far no one is able to help.

After The Press and Journal contacted Ovo, on behalf of customer Grant Young, who lives in Salen on Mull, he was told by the company it would be out to fit a new meter.

He said: “We had a new heating system fitted by our housing association, and we need to get a new meter to reduce our bills.

“We don’t have a lot of money extra at the moment, and to be honest we are frightened about the cost of heating. We have not even tried the new meter out.

“It is pretty cold. It is causing uncertainty and anxiety to us both.”

Moray Finch, the chief executive of Mull and Iona Community Trust said difficulties on the island were halting everyday life.

He said: “Faced with so many barriers to living and working on Mull it is of great concern that everyone embarking on a new build encounters a complete brick wall when it comes to arranging for their electricity meter to be installed.

“I’m aware of instances of construction being completed with no sign of any meaningful response from the companies responsible for fitting new meters.

Appeal to Ovo to respond

“The system appears to be broken and I appeal to Ovo Energy in particular to respond.”

A SSE Energy Services spokeswoman said: “We’re very sorry to Mr Young for the delays he’s experienced.

“Our team will arrange a meter replacement and ensure he is not out of pocket for any delays.”

Ovo said it was not part of its work to fit meters to commercial buildings.

An Ovo spokeswoman said: “We continue to meet service level agreements on the whole for islands for any emergency or maintenance work.”

She continued: “Suppliers do not have a requirement to offer meter connections to commercial properties – such as new build sites – unless there’s a contract set up with the housebuilder.

“OVO currently does not have any active commercial contracts with housebuilders in the Isle of Mull.”

Energy regulator Ofgem said it would be willing to step in to help, he said: “Our top priority is protecting customers.

A spokesman said: “Suppliers must have customer service systems and processes that are adequate and fit for purpose and energy suppliers are responsible for ensuring appropriate metering arrangements are in place for their customers.

“We speak to suppliers regularly and if they fall short of any of their obligations, we take robust action where appropriate.”