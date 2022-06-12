Kessock lifeboat crew moves quickly to secure drifting motor vessel in Beauly Firth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kessock lifeboat was called to the aid of a motor vessel which was dragging its mooring and drifting on the outgoing tide.

The volunteer crew of RNLI Kessock lifeboat were paged at 12.03pm on Saturday, June 11.

Kessock’s Atlantic 85 launched from the west slipway where the assembled crew on the boat and ashore.

The crew could see the casualty vessel in the centre of the Beauly Firth adjacent to the North Kessock pier.

As the lifeboat launched the gusts of wind from the force five south westerly presented some interesting conditions requiring quick thinking and teamwork from the boat crew.

Senior helm Doug Grant said: “As we approached the motor vessel it was quickly taken by the outgoing tide.

Acting fast to prevent danger

“We needed to act fast to prevent it from being a danger to navigation to the yachts that were afloat in the firth.”

He said: “I instructed the crew to secure the boat in a tow and they were able to react quickly and efficiently to make the situation safe.”

Crew member Hayley McDonald who transferred from the charity lifeboat to the casualty vessel to secure the tow line.

She said: “Although there was no-one on board it was clear that the boat presented a danger to other boats or could end up aground on the shoreline.

“Our weekly training pays off in these situations where we knew what to do safely because we practise for every scenario.”

The motor vessel was taken by tow into the more sheltered conditions of the River Ness at the mouth of the marina.

There the crew transferred into an alongside tow and safely recovered the boat to a very grateful local owner.