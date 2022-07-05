Wrap up warmly – big top tent will be a no show at Tiree Music Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wrap up warmly – big top tent will be a no show at Tiree Music Festival

By Louise Glen
July 5, 2022, 8:43 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 9:06 pm
Tiree Music Festival.
Tiree Music Festival.

Revellers have been asked to wrap up warmly if they are attending Tiree Music Festival this weekend.

A post on the music festivals website this evening to say the festival’s  iconic big top tent was not going to make it to the island – due to staff shortages.

Calling it s “devastating update” organisers said Nevis Range were supporting the event with a Saddlespan Stage – so the event could still go ahead as planned.

The post read: “Only this morning we received an email from our big top tent supplier to inform us that they would have to cancel their agreement due to not having the specialist crew required to erect the big top.

“This was obviously a devastating update, particularly given the timing of their decision.

“This was completely out of our hands and unfortunately they have not been forthcoming in sourcing alternative crewing for the tent despite our very best efforts to assist them.”

The post continued: “Thankfully, our friends at Nevis Range have come to the rescue and will be supplying us with a Saddlespan Stage which will ensure our wee festival can still go ahead.

“We can’t thank them enough for coming to our aid at such short notice and ensuring the festival will still be taking place in all its glory.”

Read more about what to expect at Tiree Music Festival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]