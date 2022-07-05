Wrap up warmly – big top tent will be a no show at Tiree Music Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Revellers have been asked to wrap up warmly if they are attending Tiree Music Festival this weekend.

A post on the music festivals website this evening to say the festival’s iconic big top tent was not going to make it to the island – due to staff shortages.

Calling it s “devastating update” organisers said Nevis Range were supporting the event with a Saddlespan Stage – so the event could still go ahead as planned.

❗️SITE UPDATE ❗️ Please see news on our site below. A big thank you to the team at @TheNevisRange from a very grateful TMF crew for coming to the rescue. See you all soon! Team TMF x pic.twitter.com/63Cg9hOuP0 — Tiree Music Festival (@TireeMusicFest) July 5, 2022

The post read: “Only this morning we received an email from our big top tent supplier to inform us that they would have to cancel their agreement due to not having the specialist crew required to erect the big top.

“This was obviously a devastating update, particularly given the timing of their decision.

“This was completely out of our hands and unfortunately they have not been forthcoming in sourcing alternative crewing for the tent despite our very best efforts to assist them.”

The post continued: “Thankfully, our friends at Nevis Range have come to the rescue and will be supplying us with a Saddlespan Stage which will ensure our wee festival can still go ahead.

“We can’t thank them enough for coming to our aid at such short notice and ensuring the festival will still be taking place in all its glory.”

