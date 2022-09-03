Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?

By John Ross
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Could EV charging points in street lights become a more common sight in Scotland?
Could EV charging points in street lights become a more common sight in Scotland?

With more electric vehicles hitting the road, there is, naturally, increasing demand for EV charging points but not everywhere is capable of hosting them.

A possible solution being mooted by Scottish councils is to use lamp posts and street lighting as chargers in more rural areas.

They could provide charge points for EV owners without off-street parking.

Local authorities in the north have not ruled out using street lights as chargers in future.

How does it work?

Ubitricity is one of the UK’s leading providers of new intelligent technology for charging EVs.

Bosses say they are discussing a charging infrastructure programme with a number of councils.

The company, part of the Shell group, has pledged to install 50,000 on-street EV charge posts across the UK by the end of 2025.

UK managing director Toby Butler says: “Ubitricity is working closely with Scottish local authorities to help develop their EV strategy, from funding through to charge point deployment and maintenance, to make sure that residents have access to the best network possible.”

Ubitricity is already providing street light charging points

He added: “Lamppost charging points allow residents without access to off-street parking to easily charge their electric vehicle, close to home using a simple cable.”

The Electric Vehicle Association Scotland says councils should help EV take-up.

“We encourage all Scotland’s local authorities to embrace and take advantage of the latest technology innovations coming through that will help them make the right charge point decisions for their communities.

“It is vitally important that choices made by all 32 of Scotland’s councils further boosts the uptake of EVs. This is essential in our goal of transitioning to a full all-electric society.”

What do north councils say?

Highland Council has held discussions with Ubitricity, among others, about possible EV infrastructure projects.

A spokesman said: “While there are challenges in utilising this type of charging within the region, we appreciate the offer to work with us in developing solutions which will allow us to provide EV infrastructure to residents across the region who do not have the facility for off street charging.”

The council currently operates 85 public EV charge points and is continuing to expand the network.

It is running a project on the future demand and requirements for charging facilities across Highland. The project could also identify possible delivery models.

The spokesman added: “EV charging provision is expected to evolve into a combination of home, workplace, public and private network infrastructure.

“The Highland Council is not intended to be the sole provider of EV charge points. It aims to encourage local businesses and organisations to install publicly-available charge points as well as private uptake for home charging.”

He recommends people visit ChargePlace Scotland to identify the nearest and new publicly-available charge points.

Moray Council has engaged consultants to advise on electric vehicle charging facilities.

A spokeswoman said: “Part of this report will consider on-street charging options and kerbside solutions that may present options for public charging where off-street parking is not available.”

Toby Butler, UK managing director Ubitricity.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said: “We are always open to exploring new technologies and different options to add to our existing EV charging points across Argyll and Bute.”

‘Could be a possibility’

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “The use of street lighting infrastructure could be a possibility.

“However, this would be restricted by the age and capacity of cabling. It would realistically only be capable of slow charging.”

He said another constraint is that island street lights are generally further back on the pavement, and not kerbside.

“Trailing of cables across a footway would not be permitted. Therefore the installation of additional bollards on the kerbside would be the preferred solution.”

Orkney Islands Council said it is not currently involved in any discussions.

New Scottish Government plans will mean new buildings with parking spaces will be required to provide charging points for EVs.

It is also hoped more charging points will be provided on ferries after new guidance from  the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

