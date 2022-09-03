Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With more electric vehicles hitting the road, there is, naturally, increasing demand for EV charging points but not everywhere is capable of hosting them.

A possible solution being mooted by Scottish councils is to use lamp posts and street lighting as chargers in more rural areas.

They could provide charge points for EV owners without off-street parking.

Local authorities in the north have not ruled out using street lights as chargers in future.

How does it work?

Ubitricity is one of the UK’s leading providers of new intelligent technology for charging EVs.

Bosses say they are discussing a charging infrastructure programme with a number of councils.

The company, part of the Shell group, has pledged to install 50,000 on-street EV charge posts across the UK by the end of 2025.

UK managing director Toby Butler says: “Ubitricity is working closely with Scottish local authorities to help develop their EV strategy, from funding through to charge point deployment and maintenance, to make sure that residents have access to the best network possible.”

He added: “Lamppost charging points allow residents without access to off-street parking to easily charge their electric vehicle, close to home using a simple cable.”

The Electric Vehicle Association Scotland says councils should help EV take-up.

“We encourage all Scotland’s local authorities to embrace and take advantage of the latest technology innovations coming through that will help them make the right charge point decisions for their communities.

“It is vitally important that choices made by all 32 of Scotland’s councils further boosts the uptake of EVs. This is essential in our goal of transitioning to a full all-electric society.”

What do north councils say?

Highland Council has held discussions with Ubitricity, among others, about possible EV infrastructure projects.

A spokesman said: “While there are challenges in utilising this type of charging within the region, we appreciate the offer to work with us in developing solutions which will allow us to provide EV infrastructure to residents across the region who do not have the facility for off street charging.”

The council currently operates 85 public EV charge points and is continuing to expand the network.

It is running a project on the future demand and requirements for charging facilities across Highland. The project could also identify possible delivery models.

The spokesman added: “EV charging provision is expected to evolve into a combination of home, workplace, public and private network infrastructure.

“The Highland Council is not intended to be the sole provider of EV charge points. It aims to encourage local businesses and organisations to install publicly-available charge points as well as private uptake for home charging.”

He recommends people visit ChargePlace Scotland to identify the nearest and new publicly-available charge points.

Moray Council has engaged consultants to advise on electric vehicle charging facilities.

A spokeswoman said: “Part of this report will consider on-street charging options and kerbside solutions that may present options for public charging where off-street parking is not available.”

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said: “We are always open to exploring new technologies and different options to add to our existing EV charging points across Argyll and Bute.”

‘Could be a possibility’

A spokesman for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “The use of street lighting infrastructure could be a possibility.

“However, this would be restricted by the age and capacity of cabling. It would realistically only be capable of slow charging.”

He said another constraint is that island street lights are generally further back on the pavement, and not kerbside.

“Trailing of cables across a footway would not be permitted. Therefore the installation of additional bollards on the kerbside would be the preferred solution.”

Orkney Islands Council said it is not currently involved in any discussions.

New Scottish Government plans will mean new buildings with parking spaces will be required to provide charging points for EVs.

It is also hoped more charging points will be provided on ferries after new guidance from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

