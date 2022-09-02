Retail unit at Inverness retail park given facelift ahead of Sofology opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A unit at Inverness Retail and Business Park has been given a facelift as Sofology prepare to open their first store in the north.

Contractors Key Property Solutions (KPS) have been working tirelessly to transform the vacant unit in preparation for the arrival of the new renters.

The unit was formerly home to the Outfit clothing store, which was forced to close last year following the collapse of Arcadia.

Park owners British Land revealed in May that the British furniture retailer was to fill the vacant spot.

It is unclear when the new store is set to open.

Park officials stressed the store would be a “fantastic addition” to the park’s offering.

Out with the old and in with the new

The Inverness store, located between Boots and New Look, has been under wraps for several months as works onsite progress.

Pictures taken at the park on Eastfield Way highlight the construction of a new metal facade, which blends in with the park’s existing frontage.

Contractors tore down the store’s former brick front to make way for the improvements.

The facelift coincides with alterations being made to the building’s main interior.

Sofology is to become the latest retailer to join the park’s line-up. Mountain Warehouse, Wren Kitchens and The Range have taken up residence at the complex in recent years.