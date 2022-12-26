From graduations to giving trees: Lochaber Women’s Aid celebrate a successful year of campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From graduations to giving trees: Lochaber Women’s Aid celebrate a successful year of campaigning

By Shannon Morrison
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:15 am
Cruise Loch Linnhe fulfilled 8 giving tree envelopes, and also chose gifts for LWA service users
Cruise Loch Linnhe fulfilled 8 giving tree envelopes, and also chose gifts for LWA service users. Supplied by Lochaber Women's Aid

It has been a successful year for Lochaber Women’s Aid.

Lochaber Women’s Aid (LWA) is an organisation that provides specialist support and services to women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse in Lochaber.

To empower women on their journey, the charity offers courses for personal development such as the Own My Life course.

Own My Life helps those affected by domestic abuse gain ownership and control in their lives. Recently, LWA celebrated eight of their graduates who completed the course.

Lochaber Women’s Aid are ‘proud’ of their graduates

Lochaber Women's Aid thank the community for their donations and participation in their 2022 giving tree
Caol Laundrette and The Granite House hosted and coordinated the Giving Tree this year. Supplied by Lochaber Women’s Aid

LWA shared a congratulations post on Facebook, saying they are ‘very proud’ of their clients who took part. “[We] have loved noticing personal growth within the group and the support network created.”

The charity also regularly run an evening art group, allowing members to get social and boost their mental health.

Over the past few months, attendees made Christmas crafts to fundraise for the LWA service.

The art group successfully raised £200 after attending craft fairs at New Connections and Lundavra School.

The charity are thankful to the community for their support

Lochaber Women's Aid Service Manager visited the Corpach Community Store to pick up a cheque of £1037 that they raised by running a raffle in their store
Lorraine, Lochaber Women’s Aid Service Manager, visited the Corpach Community Store to pick up a cheque of £1037 that they raised by running a raffle in their store. Image: Lochaber Women’s Aid

Lochaber Women’s Aid also share their appreciation for those who have donated and purchased items for the Giving Tree.

Local business Cruise Loch Linnhe filled eight Giving Tree envelopes, and the Lochaber Community Fundraising group also donated £800.

Community Prevention Co-ordinator Grace MacIntosh says the charity are ‘completely overwhelmed’ by the community’s support.

“The money will go towards funding service user activities in the coming year which give our service users an opportunity to unwind and have some fun.”

16 Days of Activism

LWA also participated in the 16 Days of Activism campaign on social media, which aims to challenge gender-based violence. The posts discussed topics such as trauma, community safety and more.

Statistics were used to highlight the impact of domestic abuse, and links were made available to helpful projects and charities.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign also raises awareness of the cost of living crisis, and its impact on women experiencing domestic abuse.

The Cost of Leaving campaign calls on the Scottish Government to implement a leaving fund. In 2020, the Government agreed to the recommendation for a leaving fund, but it is yet to be enacted.

Campaigners continue to fight for the fund, and advise the public to write to their local MSP to share their stance.

If you have concerns for your relationship or a friend’s, or have any questions regarding the LWA service, their contact information is accessible here.

You can also follow their Facebook page or their Instagram for updates.

