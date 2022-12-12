Warnings over walking on frozen lakes after three children die in Solihull tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warnings over walking on frozen lakes after three children die in Solihull tragedy

By Lauren Robertson
December 12, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 5:11 pm
Cooper Park lake frozen in 2021. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Cooper Park lake frozen in 2021. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Emergency services have issued warnings about the dangers of walking on frozen water after three children died in Solihull.

Reports of children playing on and falling through the ice on a frozen lake emerged on Sunday, prompting a large emergency service response.

Four children between the ages of six and 11 were rushed to hospital, but police confirmed on Monday that three of the boys died.

A six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Following the incident, emergency services are warning the public of the dangers surrounding walking or playing on frozen bodies of water.

Frozen lakes, ponds and rivers are likely across the north and north-east this week as temperatures plummet to -15C across the region.

Duthie Park pond frozen over in 2021. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

‘We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy’

The fire service is one of the first emergency services that will respond to reports of someone falling through ice.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander for prevention and protection, David Dourley, said: “Following the tragic events of the weekend, our thoughts are very much with the families, friends and local communities at this sad time.

“We strongly urge everyone to please be aware of the dangers of frozen water. We know the ice can look inviting but do not be tempted to walk on ice. It can easily crack and cause a person to fall through.

“Don’t wander too near to the edge, icy conditions could cause you to slip and fall in and don’t be tempted to test how solid the water is.

“Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice and we also ask that parents, carers and guardians ensure children are aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy so please avoid going near frozen water when you are out with loved ones and pets.”

Ice hockey on the boating lake in Duthie Park in 2010. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Staying safe

Jen Foley from Water Safety Scotland warned people of the dangers that can lie beneath seemingly beautiful frozen lakes.

She said: “We encourage people to get out and about to enjoy frosty walks in the crisp cold air, but ice-related drownings are entirely and easily preventable.

“Frozen water can look tempting, but there is just no way of knowing whether it will hold your weight or how deep the water is beneath.”

As the #freeze continues take extra care around frozen water, including canals, lochs and our Scottish Water Reservoirs. ‼️#staysafe #coldwaterkills #bewateraware #reservoirsafety Water Safety Scotland Scottish Ambulance Service Police Scotland RNLI Education Scotland Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Scottish CanalsMore info ⬇️ https://www.scottishwater.co.uk/about-us/news-and-views/2020/11/251120-winter-safety-release

Posted by Scottish Water on Tuesday, 13 December 2022

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) has urged parents to teach children and pets not to go out onto ice.

It said to keep dogs on leads and, if they do fall through the ice, go somewhere they will be able to climb out and call them over rather than jumping in to save them yourself.

Also, try to walk in daylight or in well-lit areas, keeping away from the edge of any bodies of water.

Scottish Canals, which oversees the Caledonian Canal which passes through Inverness, has warned people not to attempt to stand on or cross a frozen canal.

What to do if you fall through ice

A spokeswoman from the RNLI said: “If you or someone else gets into difficulty, remember to float to live.”

The RLSS UK has issued the following advice on what to do if you fall through ice on a body of water:

  1. Keep calm and shout for help
  2. Spread your arms across the surface of the ice in front of you
  3. If the ice is strong enough, kick your legs to slide onto the ice
  4. Lie flat and pull yourself towards the bank
  5. If the ice breaks, work your way to the bank by breaking the ice in front of you
  6. If you cannot climb out, wait for help and keep as still as possible, pressing your arms by your side, keeping your legs together and keeping your head clear of the water
  7. Once you are safe, go to hospital immediately for a check up
Playing on the Buthie Park pond in 2014. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson

What to do if you see someone fall through the ice

The RLSS UK has issued the following advice on what to do if you see someone fall through ice on a body of water:

  1. Shout for assistance and phone the emergency services – call 999 or 112
  2. Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue
  3. Shout to the casualty to keep still and try to keep them calm
  4. Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach
  5. When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice
  6. If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat
  7. If the casualty is too far away, do not attempt to rescue them. Wait for the emergency services while calming and reassuring the casualty
Frozen pond in Johnston Gardens in 2018. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

If you see or manage to help someone get out of the water after falling through ice, make sure the ambulance is on its way before laying them flat and checking for normal breathing.

Cover them with warm clothing or blankets so they warm up gradually and get them some shelter. Do not undress them until they are in a warm space, and do not rub their skin, do not apply hot water bottles and do not give an alcoholic drink.

