Warnings over walking on frozen lakes after three children die in Solihull tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have issued warnings about the dangers of walking on frozen water after three children died in Solihull.

Reports of children playing on and falling through the ice on a frozen lake emerged on Sunday, prompting a large emergency service response.

Four children between the ages of six and 11 were rushed to hospital, but police confirmed on Monday that three of the boys died.

A six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Following the incident, emergency services are warning the public of the dangers surrounding walking or playing on frozen bodies of water.

Frozen lakes, ponds and rivers are likely across the north and north-east this week as temperatures plummet to -15C across the region.

‘We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy’

The fire service is one of the first emergency services that will respond to reports of someone falling through ice.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander for prevention and protection, David Dourley, said: “Following the tragic events of the weekend, our thoughts are very much with the families, friends and local communities at this sad time.

“We strongly urge everyone to please be aware of the dangers of frozen water. We know the ice can look inviting but do not be tempted to walk on ice. It can easily crack and cause a person to fall through.

“Don’t wander too near to the edge, icy conditions could cause you to slip and fall in and don’t be tempted to test how solid the water is.

“Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice and we also ask that parents, carers and guardians ensure children are aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy so please avoid going near frozen water when you are out with loved ones and pets.”

Staying safe

Jen Foley from Water Safety Scotland warned people of the dangers that can lie beneath seemingly beautiful frozen lakes.

She said: “We encourage people to get out and about to enjoy frosty walks in the crisp cold air, but ice-related drownings are entirely and easily preventable.

“Frozen water can look tempting, but there is just no way of knowing whether it will hold your weight or how deep the water is beneath.”

As the #freeze continues take extra care around frozen water, including canals, lochs and our Scottish Water Reservoirs. ‼️#staysafe #coldwaterkills #bewateraware #reservoirsafety Water Safety Scotland Scottish Ambulance Service Police Scotland RNLI Education Scotland Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Scottish CanalsMore info ⬇️ https://www.scottishwater.co.uk/about-us/news-and-views/2020/11/251120-winter-safety-release Posted by Scottish Water on Tuesday, 13 December 2022

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) has urged parents to teach children and pets not to go out onto ice.

It said to keep dogs on leads and, if they do fall through the ice, go somewhere they will be able to climb out and call them over rather than jumping in to save them yourself.

Also, try to walk in daylight or in well-lit areas, keeping away from the edge of any bodies of water.

Scottish Canals, which oversees the Caledonian Canal which passes through Inverness, has warned people not to attempt to stand on or cross a frozen canal.

Take extra care on the canal network during the winter months.

❄️As beautiful as the canals are at this time of year, there can be hidden dangers.

❄️Please do not attempt to stand or cross over frozen canals, be #canalcareful. pic.twitter.com/4YKfQoXS6l — Scottish Canals (@scottishcanals) December 12, 2022

What to do if you fall through ice

A spokeswoman from the RNLI said: “If you or someone else gets into difficulty, remember to float to live.”

The RLSS UK has issued the following advice on what to do if you fall through ice on a body of water:

Keep calm and shout for help Spread your arms across the surface of the ice in front of you If the ice is strong enough, kick your legs to slide onto the ice Lie flat and pull yourself towards the bank If the ice breaks, work your way to the bank by breaking the ice in front of you If you cannot climb out, wait for help and keep as still as possible, pressing your arms by your side, keeping your legs together and keeping your head clear of the water Once you are safe, go to hospital immediately for a check up

What to do if you see someone fall through the ice

The RLSS UK has issued the following advice on what to do if you see someone fall through ice on a body of water:

Shout for assistance and phone the emergency services – call 999 or 112 Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue Shout to the casualty to keep still and try to keep them calm Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat If the casualty is too far away, do not attempt to rescue them. Wait for the emergency services while calming and reassuring the casualty

If you see or manage to help someone get out of the water after falling through ice, make sure the ambulance is on its way before laying them flat and checking for normal breathing.

Cover them with warm clothing or blankets so they warm up gradually and get them some shelter. Do not undress them until they are in a warm space, and do not rub their skin, do not apply hot water bottles and do not give an alcoholic drink.