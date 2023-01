[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hospital near the Hebrides following a reported injury.

Stornoway Coastguards received reports of an injured crew member on a fishing vessel at around 5.15pm on Thursday.

The vessel was at sea west of the Hebrides when the man was hurt.

A helicopter was dispatched and arrived to assist at around 7pm.

The injured man was then transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness before crew members returned to base at around 10pm.