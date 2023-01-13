Kessock Bridge in Inverness reopens following concerns for a man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kessock Bridge in Inverness reopens following concerns for a man

By Michelle Henderson
January 13, 2023, 6:36 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:01 pm
kessock bridge incident
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Kessock Bridge was closed for a short time this evening following concerns for a man.

Officers were called to the Inverness crossing, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, shortly after 6pm this evening.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions as officers arrived on scene.

The road reopened shortly before 7pm.

Police confirmed the closure was imposed following concerns for a man on the bridge.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm on Friday, January 13, police were called to a report of concern for a man on the Kessock Bridge, Inverness and officers are at the scene.”

The latest incident comes after calls were made this week for CCTV and safety improvements on the Kessock Bridge.

Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson believes the measures can help emergency services respond to incidents on the bridge quicker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Fare freeze for lifeline ferry services until the end of September
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'It was a superb show': Amazing pictures show swirling Northern Lights light up Scottish…
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cairngorm Mountain 'praying' for more firm snow to boost skiing activity while mainland Europe's…
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Why did this family stage a musical protest on human rights in Dornoch?
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
What it's like living in a Scottish Highland Rainforest
OCF consortium members celebrate
Winning Cromarty green freeport could stem tide of Highlands population decline
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Another 22 days of schools strike action announced as teacher pay dispute escalates
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Vikings and fire festivals return to Shetland after three-year Covid absence

Most Read

1
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
The Kessock Bridge was closed in both directions for a short time due to concerns for a man on the bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…

Editor's Picks