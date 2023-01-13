Kessock Bridge in Inverness reopens following concerns for a man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kessock Bridge was closed for a short time this evening following concerns for a man.

Officers were called to the Inverness crossing, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, shortly after 6pm this evening.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions as officers arrived on scene.

The road reopened shortly before 7pm.

Police confirmed the closure was imposed following concerns for a man on the bridge.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm on Friday, January 13, police were called to a report of concern for a man on the Kessock Bridge, Inverness and officers are at the scene.”

The latest incident comes after calls were made this week for CCTV and safety improvements on the Kessock Bridge.

Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson believes the measures can help emergency services respond to incidents on the bridge quicker.