First new houses in 60 years on the way for Harris village – but more are still needed

By Eve McLachlan
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 1:06 pm
Leverburgh will benefit from the new homes.

People in Harris are welcoming Leverburgh’s first new houses in 60 years – but say more are still needed.

The South Harris Community Council has announced official plans for six new homes in the village.

Hebridean Housing Partnership, Tighean Innse Gall, a Comhairle nan Eilean Siar planning representative and local councillors met to discuss housing possibilities in one of the places in the islands that need it most.

The housing partnership has confirmed that they hope to submit a planning application for new houses in Leverburgh by March.

All going well, construction could begin by the summer.

‘Positive news’

But, while the community council has welcomed this piece of positive news, it says the housing partnership could be doing more.

Its planning application will be for 12 houses — but, for the moment, only six will be built.

The plan is for another six to be built at a later date. But, according to the community council chairman Donnie MacDonald, a multi-stage approach would be a mistake.

He said: “It does not make financial sense in this day and age of rising costs to split the project into two phases that look to be many years apart.”

‘The stars have, potentially, aligned’

Time is of the essence, he said.

“With the land having been made available and evidenced demand in our area (13 on the waiting list), the stars have, potentially, aligned for housing in South Harris.”

But getting the quantity of houses right is crucial.

“Twelve new houses are a lifeline to the community,” he said. “Without them, we will sink.”

South Harris is currently facing the brunt of the housing crisis. It has the lowest figure of occupied dwellings in the Western Isles, with 13% of houses classed as second homes.

As a result, depopulation is hitting hard. By 2021, south Harris’s population had dropped 5% in a decade.

But Leverburgh and the wider community has “huge potential”, Mr MacDonald said.

‘On the cusp of a very exciting future’

Jobs are available everywhere from the local care home to the village shop, with coming expansions to Leverhulme Community Hub and visitor’s centre Seallam promising many more.

“The area is on the cusp of a very exciting future,” said Mr MacDonald. “But central to success for all is affordable housing, in good number.”

