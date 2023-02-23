‘Betrayal of communities’: Douglas Ross accuses Richard Lochhead of failing to stand up for Moray in A9 debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Betrayal of communities’: Douglas Ross accuses Richard Lochhead of failing to stand up for Moray in A9 debate

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2023, 11:53 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 2:54 pm
Moray's MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead have clashed over A9 dualling. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Moray's MP Douglas Ross and MSP Richard Lochhead have clashed over A9 dualling. Image: PA/DC Thomson

Moray MP Douglas Ross has accused the region’s MSP Richard Lochhead of failing to stand up for his constituents over crucial A9 dualling upgrades.

Mr Ross’ criticism comes after the Scottish Conservatives used debate time in the Scottish Parliament to highlight the government’s continued failings to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

In his defence Mr Lochhead, the constituency MSP for Moray, said he remained committed to dualling the A9, and pointed to a £5 million package of short term safety measures being implemented along the route.

Mr Ross said the MSP should have taken a leaf out of SNP veteran Fergus Ewing’s book, who voted against the government whip and joined the opposition’s calls to improve the A9.

Delayed A9 deadlines

Scottish Government transport minister Jenny Gilruth recently confirmed an SNP promise to dual the section of the A9 by 2025 will now not be met.

Mr Ross described this is a “betrayal” of communities in the Highlands and the ongoing slow progress in dualling the A9 is only putting more and more lives at risk.

SNP MSPs, including Mr Lochhead, voted against the motion put forward by shadow transport minister Graham Simpson.

The motion called on the government to outline a revised timetable as to when the A9 will finally be fully dualled.

He said further delays to dualling the A9 will have a “serious” knock-on effect on the dualling of the A96 across Moray.

Richard Lochhead standing up speaking in the Scottish parliament building (Holyrood)
Richard Lochhead. Picture by Fraser Bremner

Mr Ross said: “The Scottish Conservatives were determined to get answers from the SNP-Green ministers over these delays and when this critical route will finally be fully dualled, but shamefully they were not forthcoming.

“No updated timescales were laid out leaving motorists at the mercy of continuing to drive on a road that simply is not fit for purpose.

“The delays to the dualling of the A9 will have a serious knock-on effect of dualling the equally dangerous A96.

“The commitment to dual the A96 has been kicked into the long grass ever since the SNP brought the anti-car Greens round the ministerial table.

“Moray’s SNP MSP Richard Lochhead has serious questions to answer over his voting on the motion brought forward by my party. This offered a perfect opportunity for him to put his constituents first rather than his party. ”

‘It took an SNP government to make the commitment’

Mr Lochhead stressed he understood local concerns about A9 and A96 upgrades and explained ministers remained committed to dualling.

He said: “Right across the UK – including in England under the Tory Government – we have seen delays in big infrastructure projects due to the double whammy of the pandemic and soaring inflation.

Since the start of 2022, 13 people have died on the A9 between Inverness and Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It took an SNP Government to give the commitment to dual the A9 and get the project underway in the first place and ministers remain committed to completing the dualling.”

He continued: “I absolutely understand the frustrations and strong feelings over this delay but would reiterate the SNP’s position remains that both the A9 and the A96 should be dualled.

“In order to address some of the very real concerns about safety the Scottish Government is investing an additional £5m in extra road safety measures on the A9 in the short term.”

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Campaigners' delight after victory in 'David vs Goliath' battle to stop houses being built…
Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Famous Grouse bird
GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council housing rents expected to rise by 3.5%
St Peter's Roman Catholic primary school in Buckie from the outside which was graded 'weak' during inspection
Buckie primary school ordered to improve after being graded 'weak' in all areas of…
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
3
A 5% rise in council tax is being proposes by Moray Council.
5% increase proposed for Moray council tax payers
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield boss Innes Smith reveals what he would say to next first minister if…

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court
Police confirmed they attended two separate incidents of livestock worrying in Orkney.. Image: Sonja Jordan/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented