‘Betrayal of communities’: Douglas Ross accuses Richard Lochhead of failing to stand up for Moray in A9 debate

Moray MP Douglas Ross has accused the region’s MSP Richard Lochhead of failing to stand up for his constituents over crucial A9 dualling upgrades.

Mr Ross’ criticism comes after the Scottish Conservatives used debate time in the Scottish Parliament to highlight the government’s continued failings to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

In his defence Mr Lochhead, the constituency MSP for Moray, said he remained committed to dualling the A9, and pointed to a £5 million package of short term safety measures being implemented along the route.

Mr Ross said the MSP should have taken a leaf out of SNP veteran Fergus Ewing’s book, who voted against the government whip and joined the opposition’s calls to improve the A9.

Delayed A9 deadlines

Scottish Government transport minister Jenny Gilruth recently confirmed an SNP promise to dual the section of the A9 by 2025 will now not be met.

Mr Ross described this is a “betrayal” of communities in the Highlands and the ongoing slow progress in dualling the A9 is only putting more and more lives at risk.

SNP MSPs, including Mr Lochhead, voted against the motion put forward by shadow transport minister Graham Simpson.

The motion called on the government to outline a revised timetable as to when the A9 will finally be fully dualled.

He said further delays to dualling the A9 will have a “serious” knock-on effect on the dualling of the A96 across Moray.

Mr Ross said: “The Scottish Conservatives were determined to get answers from the SNP-Green ministers over these delays and when this critical route will finally be fully dualled, but shamefully they were not forthcoming.

“No updated timescales were laid out leaving motorists at the mercy of continuing to drive on a road that simply is not fit for purpose.

“The delays to the dualling of the A9 will have a serious knock-on effect of dualling the equally dangerous A96.

“The commitment to dual the A96 has been kicked into the long grass ever since the SNP brought the anti-car Greens round the ministerial table.

“Moray’s SNP MSP Richard Lochhead has serious questions to answer over his voting on the motion brought forward by my party. This offered a perfect opportunity for him to put his constituents first rather than his party. ”

‘It took an SNP government to make the commitment’

Mr Lochhead stressed he understood local concerns about A9 and A96 upgrades and explained ministers remained committed to dualling.

He said: “Right across the UK – including in England under the Tory Government – we have seen delays in big infrastructure projects due to the double whammy of the pandemic and soaring inflation.

“It took an SNP Government to give the commitment to dual the A9 and get the project underway in the first place and ministers remain committed to completing the dualling.”

He continued: “I absolutely understand the frustrations and strong feelings over this delay but would reiterate the SNP’s position remains that both the A9 and the A96 should be dualled.

“In order to address some of the very real concerns about safety the Scottish Government is investing an additional £5m in extra road safety measures on the A9 in the short term.”