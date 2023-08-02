Gallery: Caithness traders rejoice as King Charles returns to John O’Groats

Local traders got the chance to show off their wares to King Charles during his visit to John O’Groats today.

The monarch made his first official visit to the area since taking to the throne in May, visiting the local food and drink market.

Royal fans braved the damp weather to gather in the centre of the village eager to catch a glimpse of him.

His presence was part of a visit to 8 Doors Distillery as they celebrated their official opening.

During his tour of the trade stalls, he was accompanied by Andrew Mowat, treasurer of John O’Groats Development Trust.

‘It’s a fantastic boost for John O’Groats

Sandra Thain and her daughter Artemis Petry, owners of Flavours ice cream shop, said the King’s visit is a real boost for the local community.

Ms Thain said: “He was very interested. He was speaking about the numbers visiting John O’Groats and how incredible it was.

“I was telling the King this is our busiest year yet. Some days you can’t get parked in the car park.

“He was a lovely man. It’s a fantastic boost for John O’Groats and he is very familiar with Caithness. It’s really nice to have the King come. It’s fantastic.”

Business owners praise King for caring about Caithness trade

Mandy Boydell, owner of CC Chocolates, was previously a head chef at Castle of Mey so has met the monarch before.

She was delighted to see him again, and said: “It’s such a pleasure that he has taken the time to be here and promote John O’Groats.”

Fruit and veg suppliers Midgey Bites were also among the stalls on display.

Sisters Tracey and Rachel Inkson have run the business for three years, and said: “I honestly think it’s amazing for Caithness the fact that now he’s the King that he still visits is brilliant.”

Our photographer Sandy McCook/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.