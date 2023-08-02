Gallery: Caithness traders rejoice as King Charles returns to John O’Groats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Caithness traders rejoice as King Charles returns to John O’Groats

The monarch made his first official visit to the area, since taking to the throne in May, to meet with local traders

During the visit King Charles stopped and spoke to many visitors and tourists.
By Michelle Henderson

Local traders got the chance to show off their wares to King Charles during his visit to John O’Groats today.

The monarch made his first official visit to the area since taking to the throne in May, visiting the local food and drink market.

Royal fans braved the damp weather to gather in the centre of the village eager to catch a glimpse of him.

His presence was part of a visit to 8 Doors Distillery as they celebrated their official opening.

During his tour of the trade stalls, he was accompanied by Andrew Mowat, treasurer of John O’Groats Development Trust.

‘It’s a fantastic boost for John O’Groats

Sandra Thain and her daughter Artemis Petry, owners of Flavours ice cream shop, said the King’s visit is a real boost for the local community.

Ms Thain said: “He was very interested. He was speaking about the numbers visiting John O’Groats and how incredible it was.

“I was telling the King this is our busiest year yet. Some days you can’t get parked in the car park.

“He was a lovely man. It’s a fantastic boost for John O’Groats and he is very familiar with Caithness. It’s really nice to have the King come. It’s fantastic.”

Business owners praise King for caring about Caithness trade

Mandy Boydell, owner of CC Chocolates, was previously a head chef at Castle of Mey so has met the monarch before.

She was delighted to see him again, and said: “It’s such a pleasure that he has taken the time to be here and promote John O’Groats.”

Fruit and veg suppliers Midgey Bites were also among the stalls on display.

Sisters Tracey and Rachel Inkson have run the business for three years, and said: “I honestly think it’s amazing for Caithness the fact that now he’s the King that he still visits is brilliant.”

Our photographer Sandy McCook/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

Visitors and tourists capturing memories on their cameras.
King Charles arriving at Eight Doors Distillery at John O’Groats.
King Charles talks to the staff at Eight Doors Distillery.
The public got the chance to talk and shake hands with King Charles.
The King stops to speak to members of the public.
The public shake hands with King Charles.
Stall owner selling honey shakes hands with The King.
Youngster shakes hands with The King.
The plaque is revealed by King Charles.
Young musician gets to talk to King Charles.
Staff member talks to King Charles.
The King tastes the whisky at Eight Doors Distillery.
Close up of King Charles listening into the tour.
King Charles gets to smells a barrel of whisky at Eight Doors Distillery.
Having a good laugh with the staff members.
The King was given a tour around the grounds.
There were a range of whiskies for The King to try.
King Charles learns about all the whiskies.
Staff members enjoy showing King Charles the facilities.
The King laughs with the staff.
Staff show King Charles how the whisky is made.
King Charles takes time to talk to the staff members.
King Charles signs the guest book.
King Charles waves to the crowd before leaving.

