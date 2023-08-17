£2k heroin package found at Royal Mail delivery office

A package filled with £2,000 worth of heroin has been seized at an island sorting office.

Police received a report of a suspicious package in Royal Mail’s sorting office on Junction Road, Kirkwall, on August 11.

Officers, along with the Orkney drug dog, attended to inspect the package.

The police dog confirmed the parcel contained drugs.

About £2,000 worth of heroin was inside.

A full search of the sorting office was carried out, but no more packages containing drugs were found.

Extensive inquiries have been carried out, however, no arrests have been made yet.

Officers are appealing for information about the package.

Chief Inspector Scott Robertson said: “I believe this heroin would have been distributed throughout the local community and its removal will have a major impact on the supply of drugs.

“Rest assured, we continue to investigate this matter fully.

“I would ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact us, your support and co-operation in removing drugs from our streets is vital.”

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call police on 101 quoting incident number 3046 of August 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.