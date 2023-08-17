£2k heroin package found at Royal Mail delivery office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

£2k heroin package found at Royal Mail delivery office

Staff were suspicious of the package and contacted the police, who later searched the whole sorting office.

By Lauren Taylor
The suspicious package was intercepted at the Kirkwall delivery office. Image: Google Maps.
The suspicious package was intercepted at the Kirkwall delivery office. Image: Google Maps.

A package filled with £2,000 worth of heroin has been seized at an island sorting office.

Police received a report of a suspicious package in Royal Mail’s sorting office on Junction Road, Kirkwall, on August 11.

Officers, along with the Orkney drug dog, attended to inspect the package.

The police dog confirmed the parcel contained drugs.

About £2,000 worth of heroin was inside.

A full search of the sorting office was carried out, but no more packages containing drugs were found.

Extensive inquiries have been carried out, however, no arrests have been made yet.

Officers are appealing for information about the package.

Chief Inspector Scott Robertson said: “I believe this heroin would have been distributed throughout the local community and its removal will have a major impact on the supply of drugs.

“Rest assured, we continue to investigate this matter fully.

“I would ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact us, your support and co-operation in removing drugs from our streets is vital.”

Enquiries are continuing after officers intercepted a drugs package in Orkney.On 11 August, 2023, police received a…

Posted by Police Scotland Highland & Islands on Thursday, 17 August 2023

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call police on 101 quoting incident number 3046 of August 11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.

Conversation