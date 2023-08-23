English couple’s plan for farming education centre at New Aberdour refused because they want to live there too

Plans to build a “self-sufficient” home and farming educational centre in the Aberdeenshire countryside have been narrowly refused.

Experienced farmers and educators Mr and Mrs H Groom wanted to create the “living off the land” development to the east of New Aberdour.

The project would have seen a “wholly self-sufficient” site built with space for livestock and chickens, vegetable growing plots, an orchard and solar panels.

It was hoped the education building would have given visitors the chance to learn more about rural life and an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Plans for the development were first unveiled last year.

But the proposal was recommended for refusal by council planners.

They argued there was no justification for a home to be built on the site.

What was planned for the New Aberdour site?

Mr and Mrs Groom said their vision would provide a new attraction for residents and visitors to the glamping site located nearby.

They said that people of all ages and abilities would be able to learn about sustainable farming practices and lifestyles.

The couple intended to house a variety of animals there including sheep, goats, pigs, cows, ducks, chickens and even emus.

It was proposed that over time, produce would eventually have been sold on the site including meat, wool, eggs, cheese, fruit and vegetables.

Meanwhile, the three-bedroom bungalow would have helped to demonstrate the site’s self-sufficiency.

The couple planned to live in the home to look after the animals.

Proposal came as couple have ‘passion’ to teach

The application recently went before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee.

Ryan Urquhart of architects Baxter Design Company told councillors the idea was derived from the couple’s “passion” to educate.

He also said that the site would bring much-needed tourism to the area.

Meanwhile, Mrs Groom spoke at the meeting to argue her case for the application.

She told members that they currently live 10 hours away in Bedfordshire, adding that it “wouldn’t be very sustainable” if they were forced to travel to and from the site each day.

Mrs Groom also confirmed that she would run the facility with her husband until they got to the point where they felt they could expand.

They hoped to attract local artisan businesses to the education centre, where experts could come along and teach various skills such as weaving or cheese making.

The single-storey education centre was designed to have a central viewing gallery and abattoir area.

Mrs Groom told the committee that they aimed to gain the appropriate licences to be able to run the abattoir, which they intended to use alongside a kitchen area.

What happened at the committee meeting?

Councillor Mark Findlater hailed the couple for their “wonderful aspirations” and suggested the application be approved.

He said: “I think it is a laudable vision and would actually add a lot of benefits to the area.”

Councillor Ross Cassie also backed the proposal and welcomed the promise of extra jobs.

However, councillor Stewart Adams urged for members to go with the planners’ recommendation and called for the proposal to be refused.

A resulting vote ended in a tie and committee chairwoman councillor Doreen Mair had the final say in putting it out to pasture.