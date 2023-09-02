Billy Dodds: Costly offside call denied Caley Thistle first league win

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle would have been on course for victory against Dunfermline Athletic had Adam Brooks ‘offside’ goal stood.

In the end, a 1-1 home draw means they remain two points behind Ayr United and Morton after their first four fixtures.

The result ended a run of six successive defeats in all competition, including in their first three league outings.

Nathan Shaw’s early goal, which went in off the post, had ICT in control and full of confidence.

Chris Hamilton headed the Pars level with 10 minutes left and the visitors pushed for a winner, but ICT stood strong to get off the mark in league terms.

At 1-0, eight minutes before the break, Brooks was denied the chance of putting ICT two ahead when the offside flag went up as he raced on to score after a Dunfermline player got a touch.

11' | 1-0 GOALLLLLLLL! NATHAN SHAW OPENS THE SCORING! pic.twitter.com/U0wPgnRwnD — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 2, 2023

A 2-0 lead would have led to victory

ICT head coach Dodds felt being denied the chance by a poor call for the second week running was a big moment in the game.

He said: “We had another big decision (go against us). Last week, the ball was over the line (in the 2-1 loss) at Airdrie. I understand, having looked at it, why the linesman didn’t call it. He couldn’t see as Danny Devine was in his way and the goalkeeper pulled it back.

“This week, the defender kicks the ball through to Adam Brooks and he is not offside when he goes through and scores.

“We’re suffering because we’d have gone on to win had we gone 2-0 ahead. At 1-0, we’re nervous.”

‘It’s a start’, Dodds reflects on draw

Dodds says the first league point of their season is welcome, although was gutted not to be victorious.

He added: “I would have loved three points. I thought it was going to be like what Ayr did to us and we’d just see it out (in the recent 1-0 defeat at Somerset Park).

“Dunfermline scored another goal which could have been avoided. We ended with a draw and, after the huge lift of potentially getting three points, it drained us a bit.

“It’s a start. The players are trying so hard.

“You can see we’ve lost confidence. I don’t want them to feel sorry for themselves. I want them to keep grafting. Something will give and we will win a game. We will grow, but right now it’s just not happening.

“We can’t get over the line. I would have loved a 1-0 horrendous win.”

Caley Thistle’s next league game is away to Raith Rovers on September 16.

This coming Saturday, they are away to Arbroath in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy, the competition won last season by Hamilton.

McPake praised Pars’ deliveries

Dunfermline manager James McPake, meanwhile, felt his team did enough to depart from the Highlands to merit at least the draw.

He said: “Probably, with the emotion straight after the game, I’m disappointed to be going away with a point.

“Like last week, we had a lot of the ball, but go behind.

“We didn’t have many clear cut chances, but a lot of balls into good areas that we weren’t getting on the end of.

“In the second half, we were the dominant team in my opinion and deserved to get the point.”

The Fifers are away to Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday before returning to league duties on September 16 against Queen’s Park at Hampden.