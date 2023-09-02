Billy Dodds: Costly offside call denied Caley Thistle first league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds: Costly offside call denied Caley Thistle first league win

Late leveller from Chris Hamilton earned Dunfermline a draw in Inverness - but a key decision made a big difference, according to the ICT manager.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle would have been on course for victory against Dunfermline Athletic had Adam Brooks ‘offside’ goal stood.

In the end, a 1-1 home draw means they remain two points behind Ayr United and Morton after their first four fixtures. 

The result ended a run of six successive defeats in all competition, including in their first three league outings.

Nathan Shaw’s early goal, which went in off the post, had ICT in control and full of confidence.

Chris Hamilton headed the Pars level with 10 minutes left and the visitors pushed for a winner, but ICT stood strong to get off the mark in league terms.

At 1-0, eight minutes before the break, Brooks was denied the chance of putting ICT two ahead when the offside flag went up as he raced on to score after a Dunfermline player got a touch.

A 2-0 lead would have led to victory

ICT head coach Dodds felt being denied the chance by a poor call for the second week running was a big moment in the game.

He said: “We had another big decision (go against us). Last week, the ball was over the line (in the 2-1 loss) at Airdrie. I understand, having looked at it, why the linesman didn’t call it. He couldn’t see as Danny Devine was in his way and the goalkeeper pulled it back.

“This week, the defender kicks the ball through to Adam Brooks and he is not offside when he goes through and scores.

“We’re suffering because we’d have gone on to win had we gone 2-0 ahead. At 1-0, we’re nervous.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds.

‘It’s a start’, Dodds reflects on draw

Dodds says the first league point of their season is welcome, although was gutted not to be victorious.

He added: “I would have loved three points. I thought it was going to be like what Ayr did to us and we’d just see it out (in the recent 1-0 defeat at Somerset Park).

“Dunfermline scored another goal which could have been avoided. We ended with a draw and, after the huge lift of potentially getting three points, it drained us a bit.

“It’s a start. The players are trying so hard.

“You can see we’ve lost confidence. I don’t want them to feel sorry for themselves. I want them to keep grafting. Something will give and we will win a game. We will grow, but right now it’s just not happening.

“We can’t get over the line. I would have loved a 1-0 horrendous win.”

Caley Thistle’s next league game is away to Raith Rovers on September 16.

This coming Saturday, they are away to Arbroath in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy, the competition won last season by Hamilton.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.

McPake praised Pars’ deliveries

Dunfermline manager James McPake, meanwhile, felt his team did enough to depart from the Highlands to merit at least the draw.

He said: “Probably, with the emotion straight after the game, I’m disappointed to be going away with a point.

“Like last week, we had a lot of the ball, but go behind.

“We didn’t have many clear cut chances, but a lot of balls into good areas that we weren’t getting on the end of.

“In the second half, we were the dominant team in my opinion and deserved to get the point.”

The Fifers are away to Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday before returning to league duties on September 16 against Queen’s Park at Hampden.

