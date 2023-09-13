‘It was a fantastic experience but nerve-racking’: charity worker Adam appears in final of TV quiz Puzzling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It was a fantastic experience but nerve-racking’: charity worker Adam appears in final of TV quiz Puzzling

Dingwall man says he has already applied to appear on other shows.

By John Ross
As he appears in the final of a TV quiz show, Adam McLeod is already hoping to repeat the experience.

Adam, from Dingwall, won through to the grand final of new game show Puzzling which will be shown on Channel 5 on Thursday.

He is one of six contestants who were the highest scoring winners from the previous rounds.

The keen quizzer enjoyed the competition so much he has already applied to appear in other shows.

What is Puzzling?

Puzzling, presented by Lucy Worsley, challenges players’ brains across five rounds, testing language skills, calculation, lateral thinking, visual intelligence, and memory.

At the start of each episode, the six contestants are split into two teams of three and try to accrue the most points through their powers of deduction.

The winning team then turn on each other to be named the best of the best and earn a place in the series final.

Adam was one of six people to win through to the final

It was the first time Adam, 28, who works for the Highland branch of the National Autistic Society, had successfully applied for a TV show, but he hopes not the last.

“I saw an advert and thought ‘why not?’ It sounded fun.

“It’s an interesting premise for a show, less general knowledge and more about how your brain works which I found interesting.

“It was a fantastic experience but nerve-racking.

“The questions are so diverse that it’s very hard to figure out what they’re going to ask.

“It makes it difficult to revise for, but that’s what’s kind of fun about it.

TV final ‘an amazing experience’

“The show tests the whole function of your mind, from language skills to visual intelligence and memory.

“It was an amazing experience so I want to do more. I’ve already applied to other quiz shows.”

Adam will watch the final on TV with his family and plans to livestream during the show.

Puzzling presenter Lucy Worsley

He will also keep in touch with his fellow Puzzling contestants with whom he has set up a WhatsApp group.

“It was something I was worried about doing the show, that people wouldn’t like me, but they really responded to me.

“The people I met were amazing and that’s been another great part of doing the show.”

Puzzling with Lucy Worsley: The Final is on Channel 5 on Thursday September 14 at 8pm.

Conversation