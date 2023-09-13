‘It was a fantastic experience but nerve-racking’: charity worker Adam appears in final of TV quiz Puzzling

As he appears in the final of a TV quiz show, Adam McLeod is already hoping to repeat the experience.

Adam, from Dingwall, won through to the grand final of new game show Puzzling which will be shown on Channel 5 on Thursday.

He is one of six contestants who were the highest scoring winners from the previous rounds.

The keen quizzer enjoyed the competition so much he has already applied to appear in other shows.

What is Puzzling?

Puzzling, presented by Lucy Worsley, challenges players’ brains across five rounds, testing language skills, calculation, lateral thinking, visual intelligence, and memory.

At the start of each episode, the six contestants are split into two teams of three and try to accrue the most points through their powers of deduction.

The winning team then turn on each other to be named the best of the best and earn a place in the series final.

It was the first time Adam, 28, who works for the Highland branch of the National Autistic Society, had successfully applied for a TV show, but he hopes not the last.

“I saw an advert and thought ‘why not?’ It sounded fun.

“It’s an interesting premise for a show, less general knowledge and more about how your brain works which I found interesting.

“It was a fantastic experience but nerve-racking.

“The questions are so diverse that it’s very hard to figure out what they’re going to ask.

“It makes it difficult to revise for, but that’s what’s kind of fun about it.

TV final ‘an amazing experience’

“The show tests the whole function of your mind, from language skills to visual intelligence and memory.

“It was an amazing experience so I want to do more. I’ve already applied to other quiz shows.”

Adam will watch the final on TV with his family and plans to livestream during the show.

He will also keep in touch with his fellow Puzzling contestants with whom he has set up a WhatsApp group.

“It was something I was worried about doing the show, that people wouldn’t like me, but they really responded to me.

“The people I met were amazing and that’s been another great part of doing the show.”

Puzzling with Lucy Worsley: The Final is on Channel 5 on Thursday September 14 at 8pm.

