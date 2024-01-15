BREAKING: Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan resigns

Councillor Stockan says he is "extremely exhausted", adding: "My family need me".

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan has announced his resignation from the local authority.
Orkney’s council leader James Stockan has announced he is to step down as leader and councillor in less than a month.

Making the shock announcement today, Mr Stockan said his last day will be on February 5.

The move will spark two elections – one for a new council leader and the other for his soon-to-be vacant seat.

A council spokeswoman said arrangements for the leader role and for the Stromness and South Isles by-election will be announced “in due course”.

Mr Stockan was first elected to Orkney Islands Council in 2003. He was elected as the council’s first political leader in 2017, taking on the role again after the 2022 election.

Mr Stockan said that he stood at the last council election with the knowledge that he wouldn’t complete the full term.

He said he knew he would have to retire at some stage.

The council specifically said the Covid pandemic had been “an intense period.”

However, he said he decided to stand for council again in 2022 as “so many of the senior councillors had stood down” and he knew the council needed “continuity”.

He said: “I am now at the point where my family need me and there are multiple reasons for doing this.”

The current leaders of Orkney Islands Council just after the 2022 council elections from the left, Heather Woodbridge, James Stockan and Graham Bevan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT Media

With his plan to officially depart the council on February 5, he says he will be serving the maximum notice required by departing councillors.

He will be completing some “unfinished work “in that time and meeting with the deputy first minister.

Asked how he feels abotut standing down he said it is “the right time”, that he is “extremely exhausted” and is not “firing on both cylinders”.

He said: “I believe I need a rest.

“And in a leadership role like this, you can’t have a rest.”

Earlier in the day, after speaking with his councillor colleagues Mr Stockan said: “I’ve been planning my retirement for some time and see this as the right time to make that change.

“Big life decisions like this can come easy and they can come hard – and there’s elements of both here for me.

“Having been part of the council for 20 years, School Place and the goings-on in the Council chamber has become an intrinsic part of mine and my family’s lives.

“In that time, I’ve done my very best to serve the people and interests of Orkney well – creating plenty of ripples in the corridors of power in Edinburgh and London along the way.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to have had that responsibility bestowed upon me not just by my fellow councillors, but by people in Orkney too.

“There comes a time when there’s a natural depletion of energy required to give your very best to that level of responsibility though.

“For me, after twenty years, that time has now come.

“I leave the role grateful and thankful for the experiences and opportunities it has brought me.

Orkney council budget
Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan leave the local authority with challenges ahead. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

“I am confident in the ability of my fellow councillors, with the support of our officer team, to take the reins but hope to have opportunities to support Orkney politically in the future where I can.”

Last year, at 65, Mr Stockan received an MBE as part of the King’s birthday honours.

Mr Stockan hit the headlines last year, as he launched a motion for Orkney to seek “alternative governance”.

OIC Chief Executive Oliver Reid said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky as a new Chief Executive to have had a political leader like James, who is an exemplar to others in terms of his depth of understanding of local government issues and in terms of his tenacity in fighting Orkney’s corner in the national arena.

“His influence, experience and dedication are unrivalled – I’ve learnt a great deal from him and will miss his wise support.

“James has put a great deal of effort over the last couple of years into encouraging and supporting fellow elected members in their development – and this should ensure a smooth transition when the council elects a new political leader.”

Conversation