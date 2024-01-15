BREAKING: Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan resigns

Orkney’s council leader James Stockan has announced he is to step down as leader and councillor in less than a month.

Making the shock announcement today, Mr Stockan said his last day will be on February 5.

The move will spark two elections – one for a new council leader and the other for his soon-to-be vacant seat.

A council spokeswoman said arrangements for the leader role and for the Stromness and South Isles by-election will be announced “in due course”.

Mr Stockan was first elected to Orkney Islands Council in 2003. He was elected as the council’s first political leader in 2017, taking on the role again after the 2022 election.

Mr Stockan said that he stood at the last council election with the knowledge that he wouldn’t complete the full term.

He said he knew he would have to retire at some stage.

The council specifically said the Covid pandemic had been “an intense period.”

However, he said he decided to stand for council again in 2022 as “so many of the senior councillors had stood down” and he knew the council needed “continuity”.

He said: “I am now at the point where my family need me and there are multiple reasons for doing this.”

With his plan to officially depart the council on February 5, he says he will be serving the maximum notice required by departing councillors.

He will be completing some “unfinished work “in that time and meeting with the deputy first minister.

Asked how he feels abotut standing down he said it is “the right time”, that he is “extremely exhausted” and is not “firing on both cylinders”.

He said: “I believe I need a rest.

“And in a leadership role like this, you can’t have a rest.”

Earlier in the day, after speaking with his councillor colleagues Mr Stockan said: “I’ve been planning my retirement for some time and see this as the right time to make that change.

“Big life decisions like this can come easy and they can come hard – and there’s elements of both here for me.

“Having been part of the council for 20 years, School Place and the goings-on in the Council chamber has become an intrinsic part of mine and my family’s lives.

“In that time, I’ve done my very best to serve the people and interests of Orkney well – creating plenty of ripples in the corridors of power in Edinburgh and London along the way.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to have had that responsibility bestowed upon me not just by my fellow councillors, but by people in Orkney too.

“There comes a time when there’s a natural depletion of energy required to give your very best to that level of responsibility though.

“For me, after twenty years, that time has now come.

“I leave the role grateful and thankful for the experiences and opportunities it has brought me.

“I am confident in the ability of my fellow councillors, with the support of our officer team, to take the reins but hope to have opportunities to support Orkney politically in the future where I can.”

Last year, at 65, Mr Stockan received an MBE as part of the King’s birthday honours.

Mr Stockan hit the headlines last year, as he launched a motion for Orkney to seek “alternative governance”.

OIC Chief Executive Oliver Reid said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky as a new Chief Executive to have had a political leader like James, who is an exemplar to others in terms of his depth of understanding of local government issues and in terms of his tenacity in fighting Orkney’s corner in the national arena.

“His influence, experience and dedication are unrivalled – I’ve learnt a great deal from him and will miss his wise support.

“James has put a great deal of effort over the last couple of years into encouraging and supporting fellow elected members in their development – and this should ensure a smooth transition when the council elects a new political leader.”