Portree Post Office: New premises and opening date revealed

Portree Post Office is scheduled to open next week in a new location after a month of suspended services.

The town’s branch was originally located in Wentworth Street, less than one minute away from Portree Square.

The post office’s lease with the building expired from January 12th so services were temporarily suspended.

Now it has been confirmed that the branch will be reopening in Portree Community Centre.

The official date is 8 February 2024.

‘This is a temporary solution’

Portree Post Office was closed for February and most of March last year due to ‘operational reasons’.

Services were then resumed by local businessman, Robert Wilson, who ran the post office on Thursdays and Fridays from 9am until 5pm.

Robert has confirmed that he and John Nichols will be running the Portree branch together.

Robert Wilson is the owner of the Mace Store and Post Office in Kyle of Lochalsh.

According to Radio Skye, John Nichols has almost ‘a decade’s worth of experience’ working at the Portree branch.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We are pleased to be able to provide Post Office services on a temporary basis at the Portree Community Centre, with the same Postmaster, whilst we look for a more permanent solution.”

What are Portree Post Office’s opening hours?

A spokesperson was able to confirm that opening hours will be as follows from February 8:

Monday: 9am – 12:15pm

Thursday: 9am – 5pm

Friday: 9am – 5pm

Saturday: 9am – 12:15pm

Post Office Network Provision Lead David Duff says: “We are delighted to soon be restoring Post Office services to Portree.

“We know how important Post Office services are to a community, especially this remote community.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped us to set up a Post Office at the community centre.”

