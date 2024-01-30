Portree Post Office: New premises and opening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Portree Post Office: New premises and opening date revealed

The Skye Post Office has been temporarily closed since January 12th.

By Shannon Morrison
Portree Post Office, currently run by Rob Wilson
Picture shows: Portree Post Office. Image supplied by Google Maps

Portree Post Office is scheduled to open next week in a new location after a month of suspended services.

The town’s branch was originally located in Wentworth Street, less than one minute away from Portree Square.

The post office’s lease with the building expired from January 12th so services were temporarily suspended.

Now it has been confirmed that the branch will be reopening in Portree Community Centre.

The official date is 8 February 2024.

‘This is a temporary solution’

Portree Post Office was closed for February and most of March last year due to ‘operational reasons’.

Services were then resumed by local businessman, Robert Wilson, who ran the post office on Thursdays and Fridays from 9am until 5pm.

Portree Square, Isle of Skye
Portree Square, Isle of Skye. Image by: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Robert has confirmed that he and John Nichols will be running the Portree branch together.

Robert Wilson is the owner of the Mace Store and Post Office in Kyle of Lochalsh.

According to Radio Skye, John Nichols has almost ‘a decade’s worth of experience’ working at the Portree branch.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We are pleased to be able to provide Post Office services on a temporary basis at the Portree Community Centre, with the same Postmaster, whilst we look for a more permanent solution.”

What are Portree Post Office’s opening hours?

A spokesperson was able to confirm that opening hours will be as follows from February 8:

Monday: 9am – 12:15pm

Thursday: 9am – 5pm

Friday: 9am – 5pm

Saturday: 9am – 12:15pm

Post Office Network Provision Lead David Duff says: “We are delighted to soon be restoring Post Office services to Portree.

“We know how important Post Office services are to a community, especially this remote community.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped us to set up a Post Office at the community centre.”

