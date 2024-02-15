Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye design business to move into Portree’s old post office building

New owner Cath Waters says her business will create six or seven year-round jobs for the island.

By Shannon Morrison
Pictured: Cath Waters and her stock from her shop Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes. Portree and Dunvegan, Isle of Skye.
Cath Waters [right] and stock from her shop. Image: Cath Waters

A local artist and designer is opening a gallery and giftshop in Portree after six years of waiting.

Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes has picked up a lease on Portree’s Wentworth Street.

The building was previously occupied by the local post office who were unable to renew the lease without a permanent postmaster.

Since the post office has now relocated to Portree Community Centre, an opportunity arose for Cath and her business.

She says her new gallery and giftshop is currently underway with hopes of opening in late February.

Cath Waters's gallery and gift shop will be moving to Portree, Isle of Skye.
Products from Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes. Image: Cath Waters

The workshop will now be in Dunvegan whilst Portree will host a gallery and giftshop.

The company sells items such as kitchenware, stationery, jewellery, tote bags and canvases.

Six years in the making

It has been an incredibly busy season for Cath, who has also taken the lease for a neighbouring unit in Dunvegan.

This means she is able to move production from Grangemouth to Dunvegan, making it an entirely Skye-based business.

The Dunvegan units will still have a small gallery but their main purpose will be to print the company’s products.

Pictured: Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes production in Dunvegan
Image: Cath Waters

Cath said: “We’re really grateful to have this opportunity to open a shop in Portree after waiting six years to find somewhere.

“We’ll be creating six or seven year-round jobs locally as a result and hope that the business will continue to grow on Skye.”

It is also hoped that more job positions will become open later in the year available following the expansion.

From hut to High Street: How it all began

Cath first started selling her artwork in Skye six years ago.

She sold her work from a small wooden outbuilding that was next to her house in Carbost.

“We’ve waited a long time and have seen shops change hands but I’ve never been in the right place at the right time.

“It has opened up lots of possibilities for growing my business in Skye and we’ve got lots of plans for the future.”

Pictured: Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes workshop in Dunvegan
Pictured: the Dunvegan workshop. Image: Cath Waters

Work is currently underway in Dunvegan where the existing space is being transformed into a workshop.

Next Cath and her team will refurbish the shop in Portree to make it a “bright, welcoming retail space”.

She said she is “very grateful” that so many made the effort to visit her and support her business over the years.

“We’ve had comments from lots of local people who are looking forward to visiting the new shop.

“We’ll be offering a locals discount as we already do in Dunvegan.”

“Running a business in Skye works well for me,” said Cath. “Especially as my art has such a connection to the landscape of the island.

Pictured: Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes
Image: Cath Waters

Conversation