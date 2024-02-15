A local artist and designer is opening a gallery and giftshop in Portree after six years of waiting.

Cath Waters Scottish Landscapes has picked up a lease on Portree’s Wentworth Street.

The building was previously occupied by the local post office who were unable to renew the lease without a permanent postmaster.

Since the post office has now relocated to Portree Community Centre, an opportunity arose for Cath and her business.

She says her new gallery and giftshop is currently underway with hopes of opening in late February.

The workshop will now be in Dunvegan whilst Portree will host a gallery and giftshop.

The company sells items such as kitchenware, stationery, jewellery, tote bags and canvases.

Six years in the making

It has been an incredibly busy season for Cath, who has also taken the lease for a neighbouring unit in Dunvegan.

This means she is able to move production from Grangemouth to Dunvegan, making it an entirely Skye-based business.

The Dunvegan units will still have a small gallery but their main purpose will be to print the company’s products.

Cath said: “We’re really grateful to have this opportunity to open a shop in Portree after waiting six years to find somewhere.

“We’ll be creating six or seven year-round jobs locally as a result and hope that the business will continue to grow on Skye.”

It is also hoped that more job positions will become open later in the year available following the expansion.

From hut to High Street: How it all began

Cath first started selling her artwork in Skye six years ago.

She sold her work from a small wooden outbuilding that was next to her house in Carbost.

“We’ve waited a long time and have seen shops change hands but I’ve never been in the right place at the right time.

“It has opened up lots of possibilities for growing my business in Skye and we’ve got lots of plans for the future.”

Work is currently underway in Dunvegan where the existing space is being transformed into a workshop.

Next Cath and her team will refurbish the shop in Portree to make it a “bright, welcoming retail space”.

She said she is “very grateful” that so many made the effort to visit her and support her business over the years.

“We’ve had comments from lots of local people who are looking forward to visiting the new shop.

“We’ll be offering a locals discount as we already do in Dunvegan.”

“Running a business in Skye works well for me,” said Cath. “Especially as my art has such a connection to the landscape of the island.

